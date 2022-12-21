scorecardresearch
Suvendu meets Shah, says ‘some IPS officers in Bengal working against me’

Adhikari also had a brief meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament and later met BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

He also submitted an eight-page booklet on the FIRs against him to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and J P Nadda. (File)
LEADER OF Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and put forth a complaint against some IPS officers in the state who he alleged are “working at the behest of the Trinamool Congress to stop his political activities.

Adhikari also had a brief meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament and later met BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

After meeting Shah, the BJP MLA from Nandigram said, “I have told him [Shah] – with facts – that a section of IPS officers in West Bengal are working at the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to stop my political activities. A large number of false cases are being registered against me. I have submitted a list of FIRs that have been registered against me to him [Shah]. Such moves must come to an end.”

He also submitted an eight-page booklet on the FIRs against him to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and J P Nadda.

“It is important for the people of the country to know how law is misused against Opposition party leaders in West Bengal and Telangana. I have apprised the Home Minister about the present law and order situation in Bengal,” said Adhikari.

Reacting to Suvendu’s remarks, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that Adhikari has gone to Delhi to get relief from CBI probe in the Sarada chit fund scam. “We want to know whether his name is mentioned the FIR registered by the CBI against him in Sarada scam in the list of FIRs he submitted to Amit Shah. He [Adhikari] has gone there to escape the CBI probe,” said Ghosh.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 05:35:41 am
