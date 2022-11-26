scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Suvendu, Mamata in ‘courtesy meet’; Congress calls it patch-up

Party MLAs Ashok Lahiri and Agnimitra Pal and Chief Whip of the BJP legislative party Manoj Tigga accompanied Adhikari to the meeting that was held shortly after the Assembly session broke for recess in the afternoon and lasted for about five minutes.

Suvendu Adhikari, Mamata Banerjee, Constitution day, Trinamool Congress, West Bengal BJP, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee at the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at the West Bengal Assembly on Friday. Partha Paul

Days after BJP leader and leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari threatened to boycott the Constitution Day programme over the “exclusion of his name” from the invitation letter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — in a first since last year’s state elections — held a “courtesy meeting” with Adhikari at her Assembly chamber on Friday, raising eyebrows in political circles, with the Congress terming it a “Didi-Modi patch-up” and the CPI(M) calling it part of an “understanding between the TMC and the BJP”.

Party MLAs Ashok Lahiri and Agnimitra Pal and Chief Whip of the BJP legislative party Manoj Tigga accompanied Adhikari to the meeting that was held shortly after the Assembly session broke for recess in the afternoon and lasted for about five minutes.

Later, participating in a discussion over Constitution Day in the House, Banerjee said of Adhikari, “I had at one point adored him like a brother.”

When Banerjee won the 2011 Assembly polls, Adhikari was among her close lieutenants along with Mukul Roy, Subrata Baksi and Partha Chatterjee, but their relationship deteriorated after Adhikari resigned from the TMC and the state cabinet and joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December 2020. After that, both leaders never met again.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...Premium
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water

Adhikari told reporters that it was “just a courtesy call. Nothing else should be read into it. I did not have tea”.

Reacting to the “courtesy meeting”, Congress leader Kamurzzan Chowdhury said the process of “Didi-Modi patch-up” was underway, with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

More from Kolkata

“The Centre released funds for Pradhan Mantri Gram Awas Yojana yesterday, and Mamata is scheduled to meet PM Modi on December 5. Today, the CM met Suvendu. All these points to the fact that the process for Didi-Modi patch-up is underway,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 01:59:47 am
Next Story

Congress to Election Commission: BJP using children in campaign

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close