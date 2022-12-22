Suvendu makes U-turn: Won’t poach TMC MLAs to form govt

Having claimed on several occasions that the Trinamool Congress government, led by Mamata Banerjee, will fall by December, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday made a U-turn, saying his party would not try to poach ruling party MLAs to destabilise the government and instead would come to power in the state by winning elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Contai in Purba Medinipur district, the BJP MLA, however, claimed that once his party comes to power, bulldozers will run in West Bengal like in Uttar Pradesh.

“I had talked about three important dates in December – December 12, 14 and 21. I had never said that we will change the government in December. I want to ask the people whether they want to see the government change through defections in the ruling party or they want to see a change through poll. We will never form government through defections. BJP will come to power here democratically,” he said.

“A nationalist government will be formed powered by the double-engine government. Just like in Uttar Pradesh, bulldozers will run here,” Adhikari added.

On Tuesday, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said that the homes of people involved in a housing scam should be bulldozed.

Urging party workers to gear up for the upcoming panchayat polls, Adhikari said: “Don’t leave an inch of space to the TMC. All thieves will be put behind bars. I will take care of the biggest thief among them. It is also my pledge that I will gift both Kanthi and Tamluk Lok Sabha seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the 2024 elections.”

Responding to Adhikari’s change of stance, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “He (Adhikari) and his party leaders must apologise to the people for misleading them by announcing dates. What happened to their claims? They said the government will fall but they are now running away to save their face. Empty vessels make the most noise.”