Suvendu keeps Home, Finance as he fast-tracks border fencing in first Cabinet meeting

3 min readKolkataUpdated: May 11, 2026 10:31 PM IST
After the meeting that lasted for over an hour, Chief Minister Adhikari, flanked by senior Cabinet colleagues, said his new administration is committed to “susashan” (good governance) and “suraksha” (security). (File image)
Newly sworn-in West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will keep a majority of important departments with him, including Home and Hill Affairs, Health, Law, and Finance.
Two days after he was sworn in as the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal, along with five of his Cabinet colleagues, the portfolios were distributed on Monday at a meeting of 207 party MLAs at While senior leader and former MP Dilip Ghosh has been given Panchayat and Rural Development, Animal Resources and Agricultural Marketing Departments, fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul will take charge of Urban Development and
Municipality Affairs, Women and Child Welfare departments.
Former Union Minister of State and Mathabhanga MLA Nisith Pramanik has been allotted North Bengal Development Department and Sports and Youth Affairs Department.
Tribal leader and first-time MLA Kshudiram Tudu has been made minister for Tribal Development, and will also hold the charge of Backward Class Welfare Department and Minority and Madrasa Education.
Matua leader Ashok Kirtania, who was re-elected from Bongaon Uttar Assembly seat, has been made Minister for Food and Supplies Department and Cooperation Department.
Sources in the party said that more MLAs are likely to be sworn in as ministers soon. Earlier in the day, the Cabinet, in its first meeting, decided to hand over all pending land required for border fencing to the Border Security Force (BSF) within 45 days.
After the meeting that lasted for over an hour, Chief Minister Adhikari, flanked by senior Cabinet colleagues, said his new administration is committed to “susashan” (good governance) and “suraksha” (security).
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Implementing the BJP’s promises to curb infiltration from Bangladesh, Adhikari said, “The previous (Mamata Banerjee) government stalled the border-fencing project to protect illegal infiltrators. We have removed those roadblocks. The transfer process will begin immediately, and the Cabinet has empowered the chief secretary and the secretary of the state’s land and land revenue department to complete the process within the next 45 days.”
The chief minister said that he was earlier told that around 90 per cent of the land required to complete the border fencing exercise was already under state acquisition. “As a chief minister, I will have to go through the papers to figure out the exact status of the land required, and for which I will need some more time,” he added.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More