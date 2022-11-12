scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Suvendu flags PM ‘Mamata’s plan’ to throw open hospitals ahead of him

Sharing details of the Centre’s funding for the medical colleges, Adhikari further wrote, “With Central Assistance, 600 new MBBS seats are being added in the field of Medical Education in West Bengal. 100 MBBS students are being admitted in each of these six new Medical Colleges as the first batches in the 2022-23 session.”

Suvendu Adhikari

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was planning to inaugurate six central government-sponsored medical colleges and hospitals in the state — “to be inaugurated by the PM” — before their scheduled dates.

“Hon’ble CM @Mamata Official is about to unilaterally & unethically inaugurate 6 new Central Govt Sponsored Medical Colleges & Hospitals before the actual inauguration by the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. I have written a letter to Hon’ble PM regarding this matter. @PMOIndia,” Adhikari posted on Twitter.

The BJP MLA from Nandigram added, “I have also written to the Hon’ble Union Health Minister; Dr. @mansukhmandviya Ji. The approx amount spent for developing these Medical Colleges & Hospitals is 1556.57 crores & have been largely funded by the CSS or Centrally Sponsored Schemes mostly through the @MoHFW_INDIA.”

On November 14, Banerjee is scheduled to inaugurate the new initiatives in these colleges.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 12:54:30 am
Bengal govt not sharing dengue data with Centre: Union minister

