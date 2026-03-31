As Suvendu files nomination from Nandigram, BJP leadership displays party unity

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination for the Nandigram seat on Monday, leading a massive rally in Haldia alongside Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File image)

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination for Nandigram constituency on Monday for the upcoming Assembly elections, making him one of the first candidates to submit his papers.

The Leader of Opposition filed his nomination at Haldia SDO Office along with Pradip Kumar Bijoli, the candidate from Haldia seat, and Subhash Panja, who has been fielded from Mahisadal.

A massive rally was organised by the Tamluk organisational unit for the nomination programme. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh were also present.

Addressing a gathering ahead of filing his nomination, Adhikari expressed confidence over his party registering a decisive victory in all the seats in Haldia region in the upcoming polls, which he said was crucial for the development of Mahisadal, industrial growth in Haldia, and overall progress of Nandigram.