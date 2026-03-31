As Suvendu files nomination from Nandigram, BJP leadership displays party unity

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination for Nandigram constituency on Monday for the upcoming Assembly elections, making him one of the first candidates to submit his papers.
The Leader of Opposition filed his nomination at Haldia SDO Office along with Pradip Kumar Bijoli, the candidate from Haldia seat, and Subhash Panja, who has been fielded from Mahisadal.
A massive rally was organised by the Tamluk organisational unit for the nomination programme. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh were also present.
Addressing a gathering ahead of filing his nomination, Adhikari expressed confidence over his party registering a decisive victory in all the seats in Haldia region in the upcoming polls, which he said was crucial for the development of Mahisadal, industrial growth in Haldia, and overall progress of Nandigram.
“We will win all the three seats here. We will not allow West Bengal to turn into Bangladesh and will not allow any infiltrator to stay here,” Adhikari said.
He also asserted that a BJP government to achieve the crucial goals of ensuring women’s safety, promoting industrialisation, and generating employment.
After filing his nomination, Adhikari said, “I am grateful to the party for having faith in me. Our target is to make the lotus bloom all over Bengal this time. In the last elections in 2021, there wasn’t such overwhelming support but this time, the people are banking on us to bring about a change. Last time, the Muslims were also misled but this time they have realised it.”
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Addressing the rally, Pradhan said, “This is the first nomination filed for the upcoming elections. This time, the TMC has to go.”
Adhikari has also been fielded from Bhabanipur seat where he is pitted against Chief Minister and TMC candidate Mamata Banerjee.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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