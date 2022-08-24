Suvendu convoy ‘Accidents’: Bengal BJP likely to seek probe by central agency

THE BJP is contemplating moving the Calcutta High Court demanding a probe by a central investigation agency into an incident of one of the cars in Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy being hit by a speeding truck on Monday.
On three occasions, one of the cars in Adhikari’s convoy was hit by a truck. The first incident had taken place on July 1 at Marishda in Purba Medinipur district while the second incident occurred on July 12 near Kalikapur on EM Bypass in the city. On Monday, a similar incident happened around 1 km from the site of the first accident. A vehicle carrying CRPF personnel at the end of Adhikari’s convoy was hit by a speeding truck. No one was injured in the accident.
BJP MLA and the party’s Chief Whip in state Assembly, Manoj Tigga said, “As he (Suvendu) is the Leader of the Opposition, it is the responsibility of the state government to provide him security. But there is a need to conduct a probe by central agencies on why his convoy getting involved in multiple accidents. We will soon move the court.”
Adhikari at present has Z category security cover provided by the Centre.
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, “We feel that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants an opposition-free state. Is this a design by the state government to wipe out the opposition? There needs to be an investigation by a central agency to find out the truth,” said Paul.
