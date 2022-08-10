Suvendu claims TMC govt will cease to exist by Dec next year, TMC says BJP to be out in ’24

August 10, 2022 3:41:20 am
LEADER OF Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday claimed that the TMC government would cease to exist by December 2023 and that state Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in 2024.
Speaking to mediapersons after participating in a programme in East Medinipur district to mark the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, “I have defeated the Chief Minister in Nandigram in the 2021 Assembly polls. Now I want to tell the aunt and nephew (referring to CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee) to pack their bags. We will remove the government from the state. By December 2023, the TMC government will cease to exist. In 2024, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously here.”
The TMC, however, termed Suvendu’s claims as “baseless.” “The BJP is going through a crisis after the fall of their alliance government in Bihar. So they should first look into its affairs in the neighbouring state instead of thinking about West Bengal. Besides, Suvendu Adhikari is living in a fool’s paradise. The BJP will not remain in power after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Such claims regarding West Bengal are not only baseless but rather absurd,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.
Meanwhile, following the school jobs scam in West Bengal, the BJP has started to strengthen its support base in the state. The state BJP is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting in New Delhi on the instructions of the central leadership. According to sources, this meeting will be held on August 11. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, Suvendu Adhikari and national vice-president Dilip Ghosh will be present in the meeting along with central BJP leaders such as Shiv Prakash, Amit Malviya and others.
