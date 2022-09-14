scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Suvendu alleges manhandling by woman cop, sniffs conspiracy

Suvendu along with MP Locket Chatterjee and ex- BJP state president Rahul Sinha was picked up by police near the Second Hooghly bridge before the march started.

They were on their way to Santragachi, one of the starting points of the march. (File Photo)

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday accused a policewoman of manhandling him during the BJP’s march to the state secretariat, drawing sharp reactions from TMC leaders.

Suvendu along with MP Locket Chatterjee and ex- BJP state president Rahul Sinha was picked up by police near the Second Hooghly bridge before the march started. They were on their way to Santragachi, one of the starting points of the march.

When Suvendu was speaking to media, a woman cop tried to take him to a police van. He stepped back, saying, “Don’t touch me. Don’t touch my body. You are a woman. Call your male colleagues.”

Later, TMC posted on Twiter, “@BJP4India’s 56-inch chest model busted! Proclamation of the day: “Don’t touch my body. I am male!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
More from Kolkata

Party MP Abhishek Banerjee also retweeted the post.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 03:07:29 am
Next Story

Elderly woman found dead at home, cash jewellery missing

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona
UEFA Champions League

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement