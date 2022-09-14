Suvendu alleges manhandling by woman cop, sniffs conspiracy

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday accused a policewoman of manhandling him during the BJP’s march to the state secretariat, drawing sharp reactions from TMC leaders.

Suvendu along with MP Locket Chatterjee and ex- BJP state president Rahul Sinha was picked up by police near the Second Hooghly bridge before the march started. They were on their way to Santragachi, one of the starting points of the march.

When Suvendu was speaking to media, a woman cop tried to take him to a police van. He stepped back, saying, “Don’t touch me. Don’t touch my body. You are a woman. Call your male colleagues.”

Later, TMC posted on Twiter, “@BJP4India’s 56-inch chest model busted! Proclamation of the day: “Don’t touch my body. I am male!”

Party MP Abhishek Banerjee also retweeted the post.