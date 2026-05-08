Suvendu aide’s murder planned… don’t take our restraint for weakness: Bengal BJP chief

BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya, Suvendu Adhikari and Rahul Sinha at the hospital where Rath’s body was brought, on Thursday. (Partha Paul)

­The BJP on Thursday described the killing of party leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide, Chandranath Rath, as a “planned political murder” and claimed that it was designed to cause instability in the state.

“It was a targeted violence… By the killing, did the assailants want to send a political message to the BJP or was it intended for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is arriving in Kolkata in two days?… Our restraint should not be mistaken for weakness,” state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya told mediapersons after he reached Barasat Hospital, where the post-mortem of Rath was carried out.

Adhikari’s executive assistant, Rath, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants who intercepted his vehicle near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, forced it to stop, and opened fire at point-blank range before fleeing.