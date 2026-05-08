Suvendu aide assailants waited for 3 hours, recced area: Police point to hired killers

Police probing the murder of Chandranath Rath, the executive assistant of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and one of his closest aides, on Thursday said that the killing has all the signs of involvement of professional killers.

A day after Rath, 41, was shot dead while he was on his way home in Barasat, police found the motorcycle and the car that were used by the assailants.

According to eyewitnesses and police sources, a car blocked the road near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm, forcing the SUV, in which Rath was travelling, to slow down. Moments later, a bike pulled up next to the front seat on which Rath was sitting. The assailants, who were on a two-wheeler, fired multiple rounds through the rolled-up window.