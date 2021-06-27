Suvendu Adhikari writes to Vardhan, seeks probe by Central agency

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and reiterated his party’s demand for an investigation by Central agencies into the “fake” vaccination camps case.

In his letter, the BJP MLA wrote that the alleged fraud can not take place without the “complicity of top civic authorities”.

“The big question is: Were these shots really Covishield vaccines as being claimed by the accused? If so, then this raises a big question on pilferage of Covid vaccines from the government stock and this cannot happen without complicity of top civic authorities,” said Adhikari.

“If these were not Covid vaccines, then immediate investigation needs to be done as to what was being administered at such a large scale? A thorough investigation needs to be done, prioritising public health and safety,” wrote Adhikari.

The BJP leader said any death among people inoculated in these illegal camps would would “severely dent the credibility of this historic vaccination drive”.