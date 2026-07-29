Amid row, Suvendu says Bengal govt to provide eggs with ISKCON-cooked veg food in mid-day meals

Speaking to the media during a programme of the school education department at Nabanna, Adhiakri said, “From August 1, as a pilot project, ISKCON, will provide mid day meals in various schools in Kolkata." (File image)

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that the government will provide eggs in mid-day meals along with the proposed ISKCON-cooked vegetarian meals in schools across Kolkata from August 1. This comes amid a controversy after the BJP government announced an overhaul of the mid-day meal scheme with its proposal to partner with ISKCON to provide cooked meals under a pilot project that would drop eggs from the menu.

Speaking to the media during a programme of the school education department at Nabanna, Adhiakri said, “From August 1, as a pilot project, ISKCON, will provide mid day meals in various schools in Kolkata. They will serve highly nutritious food to the students. Along with them, the state government, through SHG (Self Help Groups), will provide eggs to the students for protein. Odisha follows this model. ISKCON serves mid-day meals in 22 cities in the country.”