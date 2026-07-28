Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announces anti-corruption helplines, police reform measures

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday announced dedicated toll-free helplines for citizens to report complaints directly regarding “cut money” (bribe), extortion syndicates, illegal toll booths, and bootlegging. However, he cautioned the public against misusing the grievance portal to settle personal disputes.

Speaking from the state police headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan, CM Adhikari outlined a series of administrative and police reform measures.

“A special control room will be operational from 10 am to 8 pm,” Adhikari said.

“Citizens can register genuine grievances across four toll-free numbers, and prompt action will be taken…. Sharing false information will attract legal action under applicable laws.”