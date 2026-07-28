Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announces anti-corruption helplines, police reform measures
Suvendu Adhikari announced toll-free helplines to report bribery, illegal toll booths, and bootlegging in West Bengal. He also proposed a state investigative agency and promised large-scale recruitment along with enhanced welfare measures for personnel.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday announced dedicated toll-free helplines for citizens to report complaints directly regarding “cut money” (bribe), extortion syndicates, illegal toll booths, and bootlegging. However, he cautioned the public against misusing the grievance portal to settle personal disputes.
Speaking from the state police headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan, CM Adhikari outlined a series of administrative and police reform measures.
“A special control room will be operational from 10 am to 8 pm,” Adhikari said.
“Citizens can register genuine grievances across four toll-free numbers, and prompt action will be taken…. Sharing false information will attract legal action under applicable laws.”
The state government has operationalised the following dedicated numbers: Cut money/extortion: 155445/155334 Illegal toll booths: 155337 Illegal liquor trade: 155339
State investigative agency, police recruitment
Highlighting discussions held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent state visit, Adhikari announced plans to modernise state law enforcement. A major key initiative includes establishing a state investigative agency modelled after the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Comparing state police density with national benchmarks, he noted that West Bengal currently stands at 106 police personnel per lakh population, compared to the national average of 155 per lakh.
“We aim to scale our density closer to Uttar Pradesh, where under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, there are 200 personnel per lakh population,” Adhikari said.
Story continues below this ad
To address police shortages, the state plans to induct 1,00,000 personnel to fill 47,000 existing vacancies and expand overall force strength. As many as 14,000 trained police constables will be deployed ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja festival.
Welfare measures, fleet modernisation
Addressing operational challenges faced by field officers, CM Adhikari announced key welfare steps for police personnel, such as a non-political welfare board to oversee officer needs, free from political interference.
He said female personnel will be prioritised for postings in their home districts, while male officers with 15 years of out-of-district service will also receive consideration.
Adhikari said monthly ration allowance for police personnel will increase from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 starting in October. He also said the police personnel will get the October month’s salary before the Durga Pujas along with the 20 per cent dearness allowance.
Story continues below this ad
All police vehicles older than 15 years will be decommissioned and replaced, with mandatory insurance coverage enforced across the fleet, he added.
“Unlike the previous chief minister’s approach, my travel schedule is quite hectic. I travel more frequently, and I understand that this puts pressure on the police officers. During my travels, I have noticed officers standing on the roads with broken umbrellas. That’s why we have decided to provide them with new raincoats, umbrellas, and boots,” the chief minister said.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More