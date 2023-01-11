scorecardresearch
Only ‘thieves’ made contributions to Trinamool, alleges Suvendu

Speaking with reporters outside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here, the BJP leader said, “There has been a twelve-time increase in the electoral bonds of TMC in a year.

Questioning the increase, Adhikari claimed, “I have the list of names who made donations to the party through electoral bonds. All those people are thieves. (Express Photo)
Only ‘thieves’ made contributions to Trinamool, alleges Suvendu
Questioning the reported 12-fold rise in the electoral bonds of the ruling party in a year, leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that only those involved in corruption paid to the Trinamool Congress in the form of electoral bonds.

Speaking with reporters outside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here, the BJP leader said, “There has been a twelve-time increase in the electoral bonds of TMC in a year. They have to show in their Income Tax return the names of industrialists and persons who made contributions. How did the party that had collected only Rs 42 crore through electoral bonds last year get Rs 528 crore this year?”

Questioning the increase, Adhikari claimed, “I have the list of names who made donations to the party through electoral bonds. All those people are thieves.

Soon I will share the list. People who run illegal sand mines, indulge in unethical activities and amass central funds are on that list.”

The annual audit report of the TMC recently showed that its income from the electoral bonds rose from Rs 42 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 528.14 crore in 2021-22. The report released on Friday stated that out of the total income of Rs 545.74 crore of the TMC in 2021-22, as much as Rs 528.14 crore came from electoral bonds, which is 96 per cent of its total income.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “The BJP leader himself is the biggest thief. He had once said the BJP party office was set up at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore. He is the biggest thief.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 05:19 IST
HC dismisses anticipatory bail of Sunder Sham Arora

