Suvendu Adhikari vows tourism boost in Cooch Behar, 20 per cent bonus for tea garden workers

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said his government would focus on developing tourism infrastructure in Cooch Behar district to attract more visitors to the district known for natural beauty and temples.

Stating that the government would also strengthen road and railway infrastructure in the district, Adhikari said that he would fulfil “all dreams” of the people of Cooch Behar before completing one year in office in May next year.

Adhikari said that the state government is set to sign an agreement with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu for the ‘Udan’ project on October 8. The Cooch Behar airport, from which no flights are operated now, is also being included in this project.

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“Along with rail, road, and air connectivity, there are plans to build improved guesthouses and accommodation facilities. As a result, hotels, transport, restaurants, local services, and small businesses linked to tourism will grow,” he said.

The chief minister also said that the Terai-Dooars area will be made a world tourism hub within one year.

“You can place your trust in me. I will reopen the closed tea gardens. I have not forgotten a single promise. The previous government wanted to turn you into tenants. And I had promised that we would give ownership of surplus land to the tea workers living in the tea gardens. That work will also be done. I will build 1,200 houses in Toto Para. I will do everything else that needs to be done. I will meet you from time to time. I will ensure that tea garden workers get a 20 percent bonus,” Adhikari said.

Visiting the 19th-century Madanmohan Temple in Cooch Behar, he said the district attracts tourists for its natural beauty as well as for its temples and stressed the need to create better accommodation facilities for visitors.

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Besides the Madan Mohan Temple, tourists visit the north Bengal district for other shrines such as Baneswar Shiva Temple, Siddheswari Kali Bari, Siddhanath Siva Temple and Madhupur Satra (Vaishnavite monastery).

“I took oath (as CM) on May 9, 2026. Within one year, by May 9, 2027, all necessary steps will be taken to fulfil the dreams of the people of Cooch Behar,” Adhikari said.

He also said his government has a zero-tolerance approach towards crimes against women and children, and warned of stringent action against anyone involved in assault or harassment of women.

Inaugurating a Rhino gallery at Subhasini tea garden in Alipurduar district on the occasion of World Rhino Day, Adhikari pledged his resolve to save wildlife and natural resources. He also named two rhinos ‘Chaitanya’ and ‘Sulakshana’.

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He also said a Royal Bengal Tiger will soon be translocated to Buxa Tiger Reserve, where the number of resident big cats has come down to zero over the years.

“A Royal Bengal Tiger will be released in Buxa soon, possibly by October 2, as part of our objective to relocate tigers in wildlife-rich areas and make it an ideal destination for tourists,” he said.

Adhikari later travelled to Jalpaiguri, where he inaugurated a bridge over the Murti river, built at a cost of nearly Rs 20 crore. The bridge, around 126 metres long and 13 metres in breadth, will connect Nagrakata to Jalpaiguri.

“Two more bridges are also being constructed. Besides this, the bridge at Kalikhola was damaged in a natural disaster last year. I have given approval for the work, and construction of the bridge will begin soon,” Adhikari said.