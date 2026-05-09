Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari takes the oath, as he becomes West Bengal's Chief Minister, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Suvendu Adhikari has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, marking the beginning of a new political era in the state. Adhikari has become the first BJP leader to hold the top post in the state.

Senior BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtonia, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, were also sworn in as minister in Adhikari’s cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony, was administered by the Governor, at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, which was long defined as Bengal’s political arena through mass rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states attended the swearing-in ceremony.