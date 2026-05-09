Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal

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Suvendu Adhikari has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, marking the beginning of a new political era in the state. Adhikari has become the first BJP leader to hold the top post in the state.
Senior BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtonia, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, were also sworn in as minister in Adhikari’s cabinet.
The swearing-in ceremony, was administered by the Governor, at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, which was long defined as Bengal’s political arena through mass rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states attended the swearing-in ceremony.
Adhikari earned the moniker ‘Giant Killer’ after defeating Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee twice — in 2021 and the recently concluded polls.
In this Assembly election, the former TMC leader defeated Banerjee in her home constituency of Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes. He contested from Nandigram, retaining the seat since 2016 by defeating TMC’s Pabitra Kar by over 9,000 votes. The BJP won by a decisive mandate, securing 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly.
BJP’s decision to appoint Adhikari as the CM is rooted in the need to have a decisive leader at the helm who can steer the new government and can deal with administrative issues with a strong hand. Adhikari has governance experience, having been a minister in the second Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.
This is the BJP’s biggest win in the east and Delhi is turning up in full strength to mark the moment. The BJP chose Rabindra Jayanti – May 9, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore – for the ceremony. This is a deliberate cultural signal to the voters who chose the BJP.
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