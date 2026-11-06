Asserting that his government has a “plan for Singur”, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said “preliminary talks” have started with Ashok Leyland for setting up a heavy vehicle manufacturing unit at the site of the Tata Nano factory that was mired in land acquisition protests two decades ago.

Unveiling the new Investment Promotion Policy along with Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta and Industries Minister Tapas Roy in New Town near Kolkata, the chief minister said his government would neither follow the Left Front government’s “forcible” land acquisition nor the TMC’s policy of staying away from making land available to the industries.

“We will neither have a forcible land acquisition policy like the Left Front, nor will we have a flawed land policy like the TMC, asking industries to buy their own land without any support from the government,” Adhikari said.

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“Our government will not do what the previous government did. It did not acquire a single piece of land and told industrialists that they have to acquire land if they want to set up industry in the state,” he added.

Instead, the chief minister said, “We are making arrangements to buy land for creating a land bank for industries.”

Asserting that his government was committed to industrialisation and creating an industry-friendly atmosphere in the state, he accused the CPI(M) of destroying West Bengal’s industrial base through aggressive trade union politics, while alleging that the TMC’s “flawed” land policy contributed to the failure of its industrialisation efforts over the last 15 years.

“We will certainly do something in Singur,” he said. “We have held preliminary talks with a reputed commercial heavy vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland. But I will not add a single word to it since it is yet to be concrete… I can only say that we have a plan for Singur.”

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The chief minister cautioned against rushing into announcements, saying his government would not sign memorandums of understanding merely to generate publicity but would focus on projects that could be implemented.

He assured that industrialisation in Singur would not involve coercive land acquisition. “There will be no firing on farmers during land acquisition for industry,” he said, referring to the two-year-long land acquisition movement, spearheaded by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee against the Left Front government that led to the exit of Tata Motors. Adhikari was with the TMC then.

Adhikari said his government was “very positive” about industrialisation, the chief minister asserting that his government has “ended extortion”. “We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of extortion from industry. Strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in such activities,” he said, and asked the industrialists to cooperate with the government. “If industrialists cooperate with the government, the government will always stand by them and protect their interests,” the chief minister said, adding that a toll-free number has been introduced for businessmen and industrialists to register complaints of extortion.

“Our government follows the policy of na khaunga, na khane dunga (We don’t take bribes nor will allow anyone to take bribes),” he said.

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The chief minister also claimed that nearly Rs 20,000 crore of the state’s revenue had been siphoned off by “anti-nationals and mafia” during the previous Trinamool Congress regime.