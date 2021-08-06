Suvendu Adhikari says BJP workers being denied vaccines, TMC minister calls claims false

Alleging that the TMC government in West Bengal was depriving BJP workers of Covid-19 vaccines, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday said that he would urge the Centre to directly send vaccines to Central government-run hospitals in the state. The TMC government rubbished the charge, saying the BJP leader was doing “petty politics”.

Addressing party workers at the launch of its health volunteers campaign, Adhikari said, “Yesterday, I spoke with newly-appointed general managers of Eastern and South Eastern Railways. Vaccination is being done in Railway hospitals. We have to include our prominent workers living in remote areas in this vaccination process. We have to prepare a list of our workers and supporters who are being deprived of Covid-19 vaccines because they voted for the BJP. In various places, those who had supported the BJP are being denied vaccines. We have to take these people to alternative places for vaccination.”

At present, the Central government-run hospitals get vaccines from the state government.

“I called Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and also spoke with Gajendra Sekhawat ji. I have requested them to directly send vaccines to the Central government-run health infrastructures in the state…. be it railways, airports, ports and ESI hospitals. We feel that there is a need to give these people an opportunity to receive vaccines,” Adhikari said.

Reacting to this allegation, state minister Shashi Panja said, “This is untrue. There is no discrimination when it comes to administering vaccines. The Centre is depriving the state of adequate vaccines. It is sending fewer vaccines than what is required. They are doing petty politics over this.”

Meanwhile, Adhikari wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the state government was responsible for the floods in Bengal. The BJP leader alleged that despite being notified by the DVC of its plan to release water from the dams, the state government did not make people aware of it and made no announcement in this regard.