‘Left called religion opium, TMC wanted to make Bengal Greater Bangladesh’: CM Suvendu

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the previous Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments in West Bengal, alleging that they had sought to suppress what he described as “Sanatani traditions and culture”. He alleged that while the Left described religion as “opium”, the TMC tried to turn West Bengal into “Greater Bangladesh”.

After inaugurating a Ganesh Puja pandal at Kestopur in Kolkata, Adhikari said the alleged efforts to undermine the state’s cultural identity had continued for nearly five decades, referring to the 34-year Left rule and the 15-year TMC rule in the state.

“For the past 49 years, for 34 years those who called dharma ‘opium’ were in power under the communists, and for the next 15 years they (the TMC) tried to make it into Greater Bangladesh. Now a government has come which wants to bring back the culture and ‘parampara’ (tradition) that was being forgotten,” Adhikari said.