Will face public test after first year, will apologise if I fail: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that on completion of his first year in office on May 9, 2027, he will sit for a “test” and accept his failure if he fails to score nine out of 10.

Addressing a gathering after launching a drinking water project in Manbazar in Purulia district, Adhikari said, “On May 9, 2027, I will complete one year in office. That day, I will appear before the people’s court in May 2027 and let the people judge my work. I will sit for an exam. You will give me marks. If I do not score 9 out of 10, I will accept my failure. I will apologise to you.”

His remarks come on a day his government completed 100 days in office.

Listing out the work done by his government during this period, he said, “We have already given land to BSF for fencing along the 600km Indo-Bangladesh border. This is a big success in 100 days. We have also started the Census exercise, implemented Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, and excluded illegal OBC certificates.”

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, people will get medical cover of Rs 5 lakh at 38,000 hospitals in the state.

According to Adhikari, 87,271 families and a population of around 8.13 lakh will benefit from the water project where each person will receive 70 litres of treated drinking water daily.

Speaking about transparency in the recruitment process, he said 100,000 people will get jobs by March 31 next year.

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“This time you will see how appointments are made with transparency. Recruitment will be carried out through written examinations in the School Service Commission, Public Service Commission, and Police Recruitment Board. By 31 March 2027, there will be a total of nearly 100,000 recruitments, including teachers, police personnel, and others. These appointments will be made entirely on the basis of merit,” he said.

He also said that in the upcoming examinations, the weightage on marks for oral tests would be reduced and greater emphasis would be given to written tests.

Adhikari also said that the Kurmali language will be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

“This was one of our poll promises. We will do it at the appropriate time. Already, many people, including Ajit Mahato, the leader of the Kurmi community, have met the Union Home Minister and the Minister for Cooperation under the leadership of Purulia MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato. We do what we say. For the development of the Kurmali Board and the Kurmi Board, we have allocated Rs 50 crore in this year’s budget—for preserving the language, culture, and heritage,” he said.

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In a bid to crack down on extortion rackets, Adhikari announced that all sand ghats in the state would be brought under a legal framework.

The move would help regulate the sector, increase government revenue and bring down sand prices for consumers, Adhikari said.

“We will legalise all sand ghats. There will be no extortion, no syndicate and no cut money,” he said.

Adhikari also said the government would provide 30 lakh houses under its housing schemes and warned against corruption in their implementation.

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“If anyone asks you for even one rupee, inform me,” he said.

Adhikari also announced a holiday in Bankura and Purulia for the Mansa Puja on Tuesday. Offices of local administrative bodies, statutory bodies, boards, and corporations will also remain closed.

Meanwhile, Adhikari also laid the foundation stone for Amit Metaliks Ltd’s Rs 4,000 crore greenfield integrated steel manufacturing project at Raghunathpur in Purulia district.

He was accompanied by the state’s Industry Minister Tapas Ray.

Today, I was immensely proud to lay the foundation stone for the Rs. 4,000 crore integrated greenfield Steel Plant by Amit Metaliks in Raghunathpur, Purulia district.

Our primary mission is clear: driving rapid industrial growth to ensure our youth no longer have to leave our… pic.twitter.com/gHjAs3CSeZ — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) August 17, 2026

“A large number of young people from this area have gone to other states in search of livelihood. Come back, and we will fill this place with industry. A few days back, I came to Mejia town in Bankura. I had performed the ground-breaking ceremony for Shyam Steel’s new factory and left. There, employment will be generated for around 10,000 people. The new unit of Amit Metaliks will also provide jobs to 10,000 people in Jangalmahal,” he added.