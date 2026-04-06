Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Leader of the Opposition and the BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that Kolkata police personnel in plain clothes are shadowing him during his door-to-door campaign in Bhabanipur.
Adhikari, who is contesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the high-profile seat, claimed that around 25 police personnel from at least five police stations—mainly Bhowanipore and Kalighat—have been deployed to follow him. He alleged that these officers, many from the Special Branch’s Watch section, are tasked with recording details of the households and individuals he visits.
“Their sole mandate is to note and record the identity and details of every household and every citizen I visit… Several other SB Watch personnel from Bhowanipore and Kalighat PS, whose names and service numbers appear in the attached duty charts, are following me in plain clothes,” the senior BJP leader said in the letter.
“This is not policing. This is state-sponsored political espionage and voter intimidation of the most disgraceful kind. Plain-clothes policemen are being used as the personal intelligence wing of the ruling dispensation to strike fear into ordinary citizens who dare to meet me.”
Adhikari has requested the suspension or transfer of Inspector Dutta and all listed SB Watch personnel out of Kolkata and removed from election-related duty. He also sought an independent inquiry into the alleged surveillance and directions to the West Bengal government, the director general of police, and the Kolkata commissioner of police to stop such practices immediately.
He further urged the Election Commission to ensure that no surveillance is carried out on him, other BJP candidates, or Opposition leaders, and to initiate action against those responsible.
Polling in Nandigram is scheduled for April 23, while Bhabanipur will vote on April 29. The results will be declared on May 4.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More