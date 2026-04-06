‘State-sponsored political espionage: Suvendu Adhikari lodges complaint with EC over ‘police surveillance’

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari has moved the Election Commission, alleging that plainclothes Kolkata Police officers are shadowing his campaign in Bhabanipur. (File)

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Leader of the Opposition and the BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that Kolkata police personnel in plain clothes are shadowing him during his door-to-door campaign in Bhabanipur.

Adhikari, who is contesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the high-profile seat, claimed that around 25 police personnel from at least five police stations—mainly Bhowanipore and Kalighat—have been deployed to follow him. He alleged that these officers, many from the Special Branch’s Watch section, are tasked with recording details of the households and individuals he visits.