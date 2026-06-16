‘I haven’t come here as a tourist but to work’: Suvendu Adhikari in North Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari said that from July 1, hill residents would be able to avail of 125 days of work. (File Photo)

During a visit to North Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Shuvendu Adhikari announced welfare measures for the hill people on Tuesday. At a rally in Kurseong, Darjeeling, he said he has a long-standing relationship with the hill people and pledged to fulfil their expectations.

Adhikari said the hills had long been an ally of the BJP, adding that he had reached the hills not as a tourist but to work for the people there.

“The former chief minister had come to the hills only as a tourist. I will do what I say—that is my pledge. The former chief minister used to say: ‘the hills do not vote for me’. The present government will withdraw the false cases filed by the previous government against the Gorkhas,” he said.