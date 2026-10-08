Will end your suffering’: CM Suvendu Adhikari unveils Rs 242 crore aid for flood-hit Malda

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday announced a compensation package worth Rs 242 crore for approximately 24,600 flood-affected families across Malda district following an aerial survey of the flood- and erosion-hit regions.

Addressing a public relief distribution gathering in Manikchak, CM Adhikari stated that payouts would target severely hit areas, including Manikchak, Ratua, and English Bazar blocks. Under the compensation framework, families suffering major structural damage will receive Rs 1.8 lakh, while those with partial damage will get Rs 90,000.

“The Chief Minister has come to provide Rs 242 crore compensation, not to deliver a speech. Compensation has been provided to 24,595 severely flood-affected families in Manikchak, Ratua and English Bazar blocks of Malda district,” Adhikari emphasised, after handing over relief materials to the affected people.

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He said the state government has tasked IIT Kanpur with preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to formulate a long-term engineering solution to recurrent Ganga erosion in the region.

“No one should think that the Chief Minister is ending his responsibility by giving a speech. While coming by helicopter, I spent 20 minutes examining the condition of every devastated village, road, and embankment. I have recorded videos on my mobile phone. I will return to Kolkata today with the pledge to free you from this suffering,” he said.

He said immediately after the event he would hold an administrative meeting to resolve the erosion problems in Ratua and Manikchak.

“There has been no division between Hindus and Muslims. Every ‘eligible’ person has received the money under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. We gave money to everyone who built houses. During the election, Trinamool said that if the BJP came to power, the money for the second installment would not be received,” said Adhikari while hitting out at the Trinamool Congress for their false campaign during the election.

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He said the previous government had given the first installment to build houses to 67,113 people. “After verification, we have given the second installment to 56,760 families,” he said.

Highlighting welfare measures ahead of the upcoming festival season, the chief minister pledged 3 lakh new rural housing units across Malda district under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). However, he issued a stern warning regarding fraudulent enrolments under the scheme.

“You will also have to go to jail. Do not think that because five months have passed, I have forgotten. I will put you behind bars,” he said.

He said, “Several villages in Bhutni in Manikchak, Ratua and English Bazar have been flooded. Those who have ruled the state for the past 50 years have not solved your problems. They have not taken steps to free you from your suffering, hardship and pain. I have been thinking about these people from the very first day.”

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On Monday, Adhikari had handed over relief materials and Puja gifts to several of the affected people.

Adhikari accused the previous governments of ignoring the issues of the flood-hit people.

During the event, Adhikari also announced one lakh jobs within one year for eligible candidates, giving due representation to candidates from Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes categories and physically challenged communities.