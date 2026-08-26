Suvendu government launches special drive to bring back over 22 lakh migrant workers to Bengal

The state government has launched a special drive to bring the migrant workers, who travel across the country in search of work, back to West Bengal. The state government has counted more than 22 lakh such migrant workers, and officials have been instructed to enrol them under the Centre’s guaranteed rural employment scheme, VB–G RAM G.
The central scheme promises guaranteed minimum 125 days of work to eligible unskilled manual workers, every year. The government has now instructed all district administrations to enrol the eligible beneficiaries under the scheme. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had earlier urged all migrant workers to “return to Bengal”, promising them work opportunities in a state “entering the era of development”.
A letter issued to all district magistrates by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department stated, “The Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB–G RAM G] Act, 2025 has been implemented with effect from July 1, 2026. The Act provides a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in each financial year to rural households whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work, thereby strengthening livelihood security and reducing distress migration.”
Story continues below this ad
The letter asked all the districts to undertake a special drive to ensure that every identified migrant labour household is issued a Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Card (GRGC) so eligible adult members may avail employment under the VB–G RAM G scheme.
“This initiative is intended to facilitate the reintegration of migrant workers into the rural workforce and reduce out-migration from the state,” the letter added.
A senior official of the state administration said, “Instructions have been issued to ensure 100 percent coverage by promptly issuing cards to eligible families… The work requirements of the concerned family members will also be documented… A plan has been drawn up to connect workers living in other states with rural employment in Bengal,” he added.
How many migrant workers in Bengal
As per the Labour Department data, a total of 22,24,060 migrant workers have been identified in West Bengal so far, spread across its 22 districts.
Story continues below this ad
At 3,86,191, Murshidabad district has the highest number of identified migrant workers in the state. Malda ranks second with 2,86,329 workers, followed by Paschim Medinipur with 1,68,570; Nadia 1,61,908; Purba Medinipur 1,57,376; South 24 Parganas with 1,50,987; Cooch Behar 1,44,916; North 24 Parganas with 1,27,936; North Dinajpur with 1,20,160 workers; and Purba Bardhaman with 1,12,452 workers.
As per the panchayat department notification, the districts will first verify whether each identified migrant labour household has already been issued a GRGC card, and facilitate registration of eligible beneficiaries not yet registered under the scheme. The district administrations have been asked to carry out the exercise on priority and expeditiously.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More