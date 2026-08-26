Suvendu government launches special drive to bring back over 22 lakh migrant workers to Bengal

The state government has launched a special drive to bring the migrant workers, who travel across the country in search of work, back to West Bengal. The state government has counted more than 22 lakh such migrant workers, and officials have been instructed to enrol them under the Centre’s guaranteed rural employment scheme, VB–G RAM G.

The central scheme promises guaranteed minimum 125 days of work to eligible unskilled manual workers, every year. The government has now instructed all district administrations to enrol the eligible beneficiaries under the scheme. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had earlier urged all migrant workers to “return to Bengal”, promising them work opportunities in a state “entering the era of development”.

A letter issued to all district magistrates by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department stated, “The Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB–G RAM G] Act, 2025 has been implemented with effect from July 1, 2026. The Act provides a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in each financial year to rural households whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work, thereby strengthening livelihood security and reducing distress migration.”

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The letter asked all the districts to undertake a special drive to ensure that every identified migrant labour household is issued a Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Card (GRGC) so eligible adult members may avail employment under the VB–G RAM G scheme.

“This initiative is intended to facilitate the reintegration of migrant workers into the rural workforce and reduce out-migration from the state,” the letter added.

A senior official of the state administration said, “Instructions have been issued to ensure 100 percent coverage by promptly issuing cards to eligible families… The work requirements of the concerned family members will also be documented… A plan has been drawn up to connect workers living in other states with rural employment in Bengal,” he added.

How many migrant workers in Bengal

As per the Labour Department data, a total of 22,24,060 migrant workers have been identified in West Bengal so far, spread across its 22 districts.

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At 3,86,191, Murshidabad district has the highest number of identified migrant workers in the state. Malda ranks second with 2,86,329 workers, followed by Paschim Medinipur with 1,68,570; Nadia 1,61,908; Purba Medinipur 1,57,376; South 24 Parganas with 1,50,987; Cooch Behar 1,44,916; North 24 Parganas with 1,27,936; North Dinajpur with 1,20,160 workers; and Purba Bardhaman with 1,12,452 workers.

As per the panchayat department notification, the districts will first verify whether each identified migrant labour household has already been issued a GRGC card, and facilitate registration of eligible beneficiaries not yet registered under the scheme. The district administrations have been asked to carry out the exercise on priority and expeditiously.