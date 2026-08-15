Suvendu Adhikari sets ‘Developed Bengal’ goal in his first Independence Day address

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, in his first Independence Day address, laid out his government’s vision for a ‘Developed Bengal’, with job creation, women’s safety and firm law and order among its key priorities, as he set the goal of making the state the best in the country.

While delivering his speech from the parade ground on Kolkata’s Red Road, Adhikari linked Bengal’s development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision and outlined a roadmap to restore the state’s lost glory while ensuring inclusive growth and good governance.

“The dream of building the country as a ‘Developed India’ by 2047 will be fulfilled only when it becomes possible to create a ‘Developed Bengal,” Adhikari said.

He made it clear that, in line with the Central vision, his government also wants to take Bengal to the pinnacle of progress.

‘Bengal one of the finest places of nationalism’

The chief minister described West Bengal as one of the finest places of nationalism, while recalling the brave revolutionaries of the freedom struggle and the great thinkers who guided Bengal. Referring to the contribution and ideals of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, he said that it is the political and social responsibility of the newly formed government to keep alive the memory of the sacrifices made by these great personalities in nation-building and in laying the foundation of this state.

A scene from the Independence Day parade held at Kolkata’s Red Road on Saturday (Express photo/Partha Paul) A scene from the Independence Day parade held at Kolkata’s Red Road on Saturday (Express photo/Partha Paul)

“Our only goal is to spread development everywhere. The objective of the newly formed administration is to eliminate inequality in every corner of the state and ensure the reach of good governance,” asserted Adhikari in his message to the state.

He reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the trust and hopes placed in him by the people of the state.

‘Vande Mataram’ echoes on Red Road

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On the auspicious occasion of the country’s Independence Day, the tune of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ resonated for the first time in the parade grounds of Red Road. The ceremony was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shuvendu Adhikari, who garlanded the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and hoisted the national flag.

Along with conveying greetings on Independence Day, he conferred the prestigious ‘Chief Minister’s Medal’ on 14 distinguished IPS officers of the state police in recognition of their outstanding contributions and achievements in the workplace.

In connection with this historic parade, Red Road and the adjoining areas had been adorned with illumination and colourful decorations.

2 commanders oversee Red Road parade

This year’s Independence Day event, for the first time, saw two commanders overseeing the Red Road parade — alongside the chief commander, an assistant commander also handled responsibilities.

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Immediately after the combined parade, a procession of 12 visually striking tableaux began, showcasing various government schemes and traditions. Among the tableaux, one of the main attractions was a special tableau created in memory of the eminent thinker Syama Prasad Mukherjee. In addition, the well-decorated tableaux of ‘Annamrit’, ‘Kanyaratna’, ‘Annapurna Yojana’, ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’, and ‘Durgashakti Bahini’ were displayed one after another. In the final stretch, the special exhibitions of the Kolkata Police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation drew attention.

Attractive tableaux, motorcycle stunts, and cultural performances were featured at Kolkata’s Red Road as part of Independence Day event (Express photo/Patha Paul) Attractive tableaux, motorcycle stunts, and cultural performances were featured at Kolkata’s Red Road as part of Independence Day event (Express photo/Patha Paul)

Central forces deployed

As part of foolproof security measures, for the first time central forces were deployed alongside the state police on Red Road. Across Kolkata city, nearly 3,000 additional police personnel were deployed, creating a strict and impenetrable security cordon.

The entire Red Road area was divided into 13 zones and organised into 80 sub-sectors. Each zone was placed under the charge of a senior police officer of Deputy Commissioner rank. The overall supervision was carried out by an Additional Police Commissioner, a Joint Commissioner, 20 DCs, and 40 Assistant Police Commissioners.

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To maintain surveillance within the city, 9 police control room (PCR) vans and 3 quick response teams (QRTs) were deployed. Nineteen general police pickets were set up at important points, along with 24 pickets in shopping mall and market areas, 25 metro station pickets, and special security arrangements were made at 7 important religious sites in the city, including the famous Kalighat Temple.