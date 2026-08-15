Suvendu Adhikari sets ‘Developed Bengal’ goal in his first Independence Day address

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, in his first Independence Day address, laid out his government’s vision for a ‘Developed Bengal’, with job creation, women’s safety and firm law and order among its key priorities, as he set the goal of making the state the best in the country.
While delivering his speech from the parade ground on Kolkata’s Red Road, Adhikari linked Bengal’s development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision and outlined a roadmap to restore the state’s lost glory while ensuring inclusive growth and good governance.
“The dream of building the country as a ‘Developed India’ by 2047 will be fulfilled only when it becomes possible to create a ‘Developed Bengal,” Adhikari said.
He made it clear that, in line with the Central vision, his government also wants to take Bengal to the pinnacle of progress.
‘Bengal one of the finest places of nationalism’
The chief minister described West Bengal as one of the finest places of nationalism, while recalling the brave revolutionaries of the freedom struggle and the great thinkers who guided Bengal. Referring to the contribution and ideals of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, he said that it is the political and social responsibility of the newly formed government to keep alive the memory of the sacrifices made by these great personalities in nation-building and in laying the foundation of this state.
A scene from the Independence Day parade held at Kolkata’s Red Road on Saturday (Express photo/Partha Paul)
“Our only goal is to spread development everywhere. The objective of the newly formed administration is to eliminate inequality in every corner of the state and ensure the reach of good governance,” asserted Adhikari in his message to the state.
He reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the trust and hopes placed in him by the people of the state.
‘Vande Mataram’ echoes on Red Road
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On the auspicious occasion of the country’s Independence Day, the tune of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ resonated for the first time in the parade grounds of Red Road. The ceremony was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shuvendu Adhikari, who garlanded the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and hoisted the national flag.
Along with conveying greetings on Independence Day, he conferred the prestigious ‘Chief Minister’s Medal’ on 14 distinguished IPS officers of the state police in recognition of their outstanding contributions and achievements in the workplace.
In connection with this historic parade, Red Road and the adjoining areas had been adorned with illumination and colourful decorations.
2 commanders oversee Red Road parade
This year’s Independence Day event, for the first time, saw two commanders overseeing the Red Road parade — alongside the chief commander, an assistant commander also handled responsibilities.
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Immediately after the combined parade, a procession of 12 visually striking tableaux began, showcasing various government schemes and traditions. Among the tableaux, one of the main attractions was a special tableau created in memory of the eminent thinker Syama Prasad Mukherjee. In addition, the well-decorated tableaux of ‘Annamrit’, ‘Kanyaratna’, ‘Annapurna Yojana’, ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’, and ‘Durgashakti Bahini’ were displayed one after another. In the final stretch, the special exhibitions of the Kolkata Police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation drew attention.
Attractive tableaux, motorcycle stunts, and cultural performances were featured at Kolkata’s Red Road as part of Independence Day event (Express photo/Patha Paul)
Central forces deployed
As part of foolproof security measures, for the first time central forces were deployed alongside the state police on Red Road. Across Kolkata city, nearly 3,000 additional police personnel were deployed, creating a strict and impenetrable security cordon.
The entire Red Road area was divided into 13 zones and organised into 80 sub-sectors. Each zone was placed under the charge of a senior police officer of Deputy Commissioner rank. The overall supervision was carried out by an Additional Police Commissioner, a Joint Commissioner, 20 DCs, and 40 Assistant Police Commissioners.
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To maintain surveillance within the city, 9 police control room (PCR) vans and 3 quick response teams (QRTs) were deployed. Nineteen general police pickets were set up at important points, along with 24 pickets in shopping mall and market areas, 25 metro station pickets, and special security arrangements were made at 7 important religious sites in the city, including the famous Kalighat Temple.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More