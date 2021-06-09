Suvendu Adhikari in Delhi to save skin in Narada case: TMC

Adhikari, a former minister in the last Mamata Banerjee-led government, had joined the BJP just before the 2021 Assembly elections. (File)

The TMC on Tuesday made light of the meeting between Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the BJP MLA rushed to Delhi to “save his skin” from CBI prosecution in the Narada sting tapes case.

TMC state general secretary and party spokesman Kunal Ghosh, while talking to reporters, said Adhikari’s meeting with Shah over the post-poll situation in Bengal was nothing short of a “drama”, and people would continue to support Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, notwithstanding the allegations levelled by the saffron camp against the ruling party.

Adhikari, a former minister in the last Mamata Banerjee-led government, had joined the BJP just before the 2021 Assembly elections. The state unit of the BJP had been claiming that its workers, across the state, were being attacked and forced out of their homes by “goons bearing allegiance to the TMC”, post the declaration of assembly poll results in the state.

Abhishek visits Saugata Newly promoted Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday evening visited the home of the party’s veteran leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy.

In the last two days, Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, has met senior leaders Subrata Mukherjee, Subrata Bakshi, Partha Chatterjee, and Sudip Banerjee. ens