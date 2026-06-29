‘Think 25 times before speaking’: CM Adhikari warns Humayun Kabir over ‘communal’ remarks

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Monday issued an unprecedented, stern warning to Naoda’s Janata Unnayan Party MLA Humayun Kabir, warning of legal consequences for making communally provocative statements and inciting lawlessness.

“You may assume that this is his last such statement. Our primary agenda is to restore the rule of law in this state,” said Adhikari in the Legislative Assembly.

Following consultations with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shankar Ghosh and with the Speaker’s prior permission, the Chief Minister presented the House with a verbatim transcript of Kabir’s two recent controversial speeches. Immediately after, Adhikari made it clear that hooliganism would no longer be tolerated.

Adhikari detailed two specific instances in which Kabir delivered highly inflammatory speeches: one in Kashipur, under the Rejinagar constituency, and another in Shaktipur. Sources confirmed that non-bailable criminal cases have been registered against the MLA for allegedly endangering sovereignty/integrity, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation, among other charges.

“Enough is enough. The time has come to teach such elements a permanent lesson,” Adhikari said. Taking a sharp dig at the opposition bench, he added, “I am telling you clearly, Mamata Banerjee is no longer the Chief Minister. You got away with saying and doing whatever you wanted for so long because you had a weak Chief Minister. But that will no longer be tolerated.”

Adhikari also offered a political explanation for Kabir’s reckless behaviour. He claimed there are two specific agendas behind this. First, the MLA has failed in his attempts to break the elected panchayats of Bharatpur, Rejinagar, and Naoda and forcibly bring them over to his own party.

Second, a bypoll is likely to be held in the Rejinagar seat within the next two to three months, and Kabir is desperate to ensure his son’s victory there. Adhikari alleged that the Naoda MLA is playing this dangerous game to consolidate the 72 per cent Muslim vote in that area in their favour.

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Reminders of fallen strongmen

Invoking the fate of three previously untouchable political heavyweights who defied the law, Adhikari advised Kabir to “think 25 times” before speaking. Without directly naming them, Adhikari cited a Sandeshkhali strongman, who in early 2024 threatened to “skin the Opposition alive” and now sits indefinitely behind bars, a notorious goon from the Canning and Bhangar belt whose regional criminal clout has completely evaporated.

In reference to Trinamool leader Jahangir Khan, he spoke of a strongman who famously mimicked the movie dialogue “Pushpa jhukega nahi” but is now “walking barefoot in short pants, doing ear-holding sit-ups in police custody”.

At the end of his statement, Adhikari said, “No one’s father has the final say; the final say belongs to the Constitution and the law of India. Within the next week, I will go to Murshidabad and demonstrate the establishment of the rule of law there. Those who called you there, I will first deal with them. Then I will come to you.”

Reacting to CM Adhikari’s statements, Kabir said, “I never attacked the Chief Minister. I attacked the previous government and the TMC. He misunderstood my statement.”