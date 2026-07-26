Suvendu hints at more seats after delimitation, asks Speaker to find land for new Bengal Assembly house

Hinting at an increased number of Assembly seats if the Centre’s proposed Delimitation Bill is passed, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari asked Speaker Rathindra Bose to find land for a new Assembly house.

Addressing the budget session’s vote of thanks, Adhikari said, “A new Assembly building will have to be constructed, like the Lok Sabha. This is because if the Centre’s proposed delimitation, that is, redrawing of constituencies, and 33 percent reservation for women are implemented, it will be difficult to provide seating space for legislators in the current Assembly.”

“Please inspect possible sites with all parties. Take along the PWD and others. A preliminary plan must be prepared from now itself. At present, there are 294 seats in the Assembly. If delimitation and 33 percent women’s reservation are implemented, the number will go beyond 400. There will be no seating space. Planning must begin now. I am saying this in the presence of the Finance Minister as a witness, there will be no financial problem,” he said.