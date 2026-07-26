Suvendu hints at more seats after delimitation, asks Speaker to find land for new Bengal Assembly house

The new Legislative Assembly will likely be built to meet modern standards.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jul 26, 2026 09:41 AM IST
suvendu adhikariWest Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also spoke of creating a new website to provide information on legislators’ attendance and performance. (Express Photo)
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Hinting at an increased number of Assembly seats if the Centre’s proposed Delimitation Bill is passed, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari asked Speaker Rathindra Bose to find land for a new Assembly house.

Addressing the budget session’s vote of thanks, Adhikari said, “A new Assembly building will have to be constructed, like the Lok Sabha. This is because if the Centre’s proposed delimitation, that is, redrawing of constituencies, and 33 percent reservation for women are implemented, it will be difficult to provide seating space for legislators in the current Assembly.”

“Please inspect possible sites with all parties. Take along the PWD and others. A preliminary plan must be prepared from now itself. At present, there are 294 seats in the Assembly. If delimitation and 33 percent women’s reservation are implemented, the number will go beyond 400. There will be no seating space. Planning must begin now. I am saying this in the presence of the Finance Minister as a witness, there will be no financial problem,” he said.

Recalling the days of the COVID period, Adhikari said, “Do you remember how, during COVID, when we had to sit far apart, the seats had extended up to near the gallery? The senior legislators will remember.”

Forty acres of land in New Town had been allotted by the previous government. Preparations have already been partly completed for constructing the Legislative Assembly building, legislators’ residences, and the Legislative Assembly secretariat within the same campus. The new Legislative Assembly will likely be built to meet modern standards. However, the current building is a heritage structure. “Time will tell what it will be used for. But this building is a heritage structure,” Adhikari added.

The Chief Minister spoke about improving the quality of the legislators’ building and the Assembly canteen. He advised new legislators to go to the library and enrich themselves. The Chief Minister also spoke of creating a new website to provide information on legislators’ attendance and performance.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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