Suvendu government sets up panels to probe corruption, crimes against women under Mamata regime

“This Commission will look into atrocities committed over the past several years in the state, particularly against women and children, including those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minority communities", said Adhikari. (File Photo)

The BJP government in West Bengal on Monday announced two Commissions, led by retired High Court judges, to probe into allegations of “institutional corruption” and crimes against women in the state during the previous TMC regime under Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to mediapersons at the state secretariat Nabanna, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, “The Cabinet today gave its approval to form two Commissions, which we had promised to set up during our poll campaign. These two Commissions will commence work from June 1.”

The Commission to investigate institutional corruption will be led by retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Biswajit Basu, with ADG-rank IPS officer Jayraman as its member secretary.