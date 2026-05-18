Suvendu government sets up panels to probe corruption, crimes against women under Mamata regime

“This Commission will look into atrocities committed over the past several years in the state, particularly against women and children, including those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minority communities", said Adhikari. (File Photo)
The BJP government in West Bengal on Monday announced two Commissions, led by retired High Court judges, to probe into allegations of “institutional corruption” and crimes against women in the state during the previous TMC regime under Mamata Banerjee.
Speaking to mediapersons at the state secretariat Nabanna, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, “The Cabinet today gave its approval to form two Commissions, which we had promised to set up during our poll campaign. These two Commissions will commence work from June 1.”
The Commission to investigate institutional corruption will be led by retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Biswajit Basu, with ADG-rank IPS officer Jayraman as its member secretary.
“This Commission will investigate all cases of corruption – cut money, extortion in all projects like (Cyclone) Amphan rehabilitation, PMAY, 100 days work, Mid-Day Meal, etc. All representatives of people, excluding those who are not under the Lokayukta, will be under the purview of this Commission,” he said, adding that the government is hopeful of the Commission filing FIRs within 30 days of its formation.
Regarding the probe into cases of crimes against women and girl child, the chief minister said the Commission will be chaired by retired judge Justice Samapti Chatterjee, with IPS officer Damayanti Sen as member secretary.
“This Commission will look into atrocities committed over the past several years in the state, particularly against women and children, including those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minority communities. It will investigate all cases, excluding those that are sub judice or are being probed by the central investigating agencies. All other cases will be investigated by the Commission, including Sandeshkhali, post-poll violence, and the Bogtui incident, where women were either murdered or physically tortured,” the chief minister said.
He said the Commission would operate a dedicated complaint system, including a portal, WhatsApp, and email channels, and would also take up pending FIRs and general diary entries.
“The members will conduct field visits to police stations and districts, record statements and hold public hearings at the local level,” he said.
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Adhikari said the Commission would also examine pending recommendations of bodies such as the National Human Rights Commission and other constitutional commissions, and could recommend reopening of cases, fresh FIRs, supplementary chargesheets, and stronger prosecution measures where necessary.
“During the election campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had declared a chargesheet against the previous TMC government. There were two commitments made in the larger public interest of the people of the state… There is public expectation, and although we worked out the framework in a short time, this is a long process. If we do not start now, we will not be able to show results in two to three months. That is why we completed the formation within 10 days and also gave cabinet approval,” he said.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More