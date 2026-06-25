Suvendu Adhikari flags TMC-era ‘sins’ as Kolkata warehouse collapse kills 9

With the death count in the Kolkata warehouse collapse climbing to nine, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday targeted the previous Trinamool Congress government over approving faulty and unsafe construction plans and assured that “nobody will be spared”.

Addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister waved a piece of paper signed by former Bengal minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, approving the plan for the under-construction warehouse in Kolkata’s Taratala that collapsed on Wednesday.

“A faulty building plan was approved by KMC (Kolkata Municipal Corporation). Nobody will be spared. These are all sins during your regime,” Adhikari told the House, adding, “Trinamool made Kolkata a City of Death”.