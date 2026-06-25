Suvendu Adhikari flags TMC-era ‘sins’ as Kolkata warehouse collapse kills 9

With the death count in the Kolkata warehouse collapse climbing to nine, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday targeted the previous Trinamool Congress government over approving faulty and unsafe construction plans and assured that “nobody will be spared”.
Addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister waved a piece of paper signed by former Bengal minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, approving the plan for the under-construction warehouse in Kolkata’s Taratala that collapsed on Wednesday.
“A faulty building plan was approved by KMC (Kolkata Municipal Corporation). Nobody will be spared. These are all sins during your regime,” Adhikari told the House, adding, “Trinamool made Kolkata a City of Death”.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said rescue ops at Taratala are still on
Chief Minister targets Firhad Hakim
The remarks are significant against the backdrop of the rebellion within the Trinamool Congress in the aftermath of its crushing defeat in the Assembly polls last month. Interestingly, Hakim is in the rebel faction of MLAs that has challenged Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.
There has been disquiet within the BJP over a potential “Trinamoolisation” after the party came to power in Bengal, as veterans have advised against the BJP absorbing Trinamool rebels indiscriminately. Adhikari’s statements targeting Hakim and his warning that “no one will be spared” play out against this backdrop and would set off a buzz in power corridors.
The Chief Minister said the death count in the warehouse collapse has increased to nine, and 20 people are in hospital. The rescue operations, he said, are still on. The Chief Minister said five men have been arrested in connection with the incident The state government has announced Rs 10 compensation each for the families of the dead and Rs 1 lakh each for the injured. Separately, the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed in the tragedy.
Adhikari announced that all construction activities in Kolkata and its surrounding areas would be stalled unless a state-appointed audit committee clears them. The audit committee, the Chief Minister said, will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary and IAS officer Rajesh Pandey and comprise top police and administrative officers, including Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand and KMC commissioner Smita Pandey, and also a representative from IIT Khargapur.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More