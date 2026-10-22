Bengal CM’s ‘only Sanatanis can touch Durga idols’ remark triggers backlash

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s directive that only those who “believe in Sanatana Dharma” should handle the Durga idols during the immersion process in Kolkata on Wednesday triggered criticism from Opposition leaders, who said the remarks were “divisive” and contrary to the state’s inclusive traditions.

While inspecting security and immersion arrangements at the Baje Kadamtala Ghat (Babughat) on Wednesday, Adhikari said he had instructed Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda to record the names of those participating in the immersion process.

“No one except those who believe in Sanatana Dharma will touch the idol. To maintain purity, we must strictly adhere to the traditions, heritage, scriptures, and rules that have been followed for thousands of years,” he added.