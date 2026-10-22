Bengal CM’s ‘only Sanatanis can touch Durga idols’ remark triggers backlash

Opposition leaders in West Bengal said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s remarks were ‘divisive’ and contrary to the state’s inclusive traditions.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 04:01 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari Durga Puja remark OppositionCM Suvendu Adhikari said he had instructed Kolkata police chief Ajay Nanda to record the names of those participating in the Durga immersion process. (Representational image)
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s directive that only those who “believe in Sanatana Dharma” should handle the Durga idols during the immersion process in Kolkata on Wednesday triggered criticism from Opposition leaders, who said the remarks were “divisive” and contrary to the state’s inclusive traditions.

While inspecting security and immersion arrangements at the Baje Kadamtala Ghat (Babughat) on Wednesday, Adhikari said he had instructed Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda to record the names of those participating in the immersion process.

“No one except those who believe in Sanatana Dharma will touch the idol. To maintain purity, we must strictly adhere to the traditions, heritage, scriptures, and rules that have been followed for thousands of years,” he added.

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Adhikari’s remarks drew sharp reactions from Opposition leaders, with CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya accusing the chief minister of “engaging in anti-constitutional activities”.

“He is doing both on behalf of Hindu fundamentalists. He is trying to establish Hindu fundamentalism. Does he have a list of who is a Sanatani and who is not? Can he explain how someone becomes a Sanatani? He doesn’t have a single answer,” Bhattacharya said.

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Maa belongs to everyone: MLA Kunal Ghosh

Trinamool Congress leader and MLA Kunal Ghosh questioned the CM’s intent. “Who is he referring to by the term Sanatani? Swami Vivekananda, Sri Chaitanya Dev’s teachings on Hindu religion, the observation and analysis of Hindutva…these statements do not align with any of that. Maa belongs to everyone, regardless of caste, religion, or creed. Everyone has the right to receive Mother’s blessings,” he said.

“In this context, if someone says that no one except Sanatanis can touch Her, then in the process of immersion, will the chief minister now go around testing the religion of everyone involved? This is a strange thing to say. We view these kinds of statements as divisive. The core Sanatan Hindu perspective which Sri Ramakrishna Dev taught, which Swami Vivekananda taught, which Sri Chaitanya Dev taught, and which the great thinkers of Bengal have taught us has no connection whatsoever with these remarks of Suvendu Adhikari,” he added.

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Also Read | How Bengal’s Durga Puja came full circle: From private patronage to public celebration and back

Against Constitution: Human rights organisation

Human rights organisation, the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), also condemned the remark. “Such a statement goes against the secular principles and fundamental constitutional rights of India. Articles 14 and 15 of our Constitution explicitly mandate that discrimination against any citizen on the grounds of religion, race, caste, or social identity is legally prohibited,” Ranjit Sur, APDR Vice-President, said.

“Bengal is a unique symbol of social and cultural harmony, where ordinary people, regardless of caste, religion, or creed, have spontaneously participated in festivals like Durga Puja and its immersion ceremonies. Festivals have not remained confined to any specific religious community; rather, for many years, they have embraced a universal form,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

 

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