Strengthen PM’s hands to beat ‘dimagi Naxals, cockroaches’: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari exhorted workers of the ruling BJP on Monday to rout the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Haldia municipality polls and strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands so that “dimagi Naxals and harmful forces like ‘the cockroaches’ cannot spread” in society.

“The Haldia municipality election is coming up. In this election, workers at all levels in the district must throw themselves into the fray with full force, and the Opposition must be completely wiped out in all 30 seats. Mamata Banerjee must be forced to return empty-handed. We have suffered a great deal of damage in the past, so it is up to you to ensure that they are not given any opportunity to cause further harm in the days ahead,” Adhikari said at the foundation-laying ceremony for a new BJP office in Tamluk.