Strengthen PM’s hands to beat ‘dimagi Naxals, cockroaches’: Suvendu Adhikari

The West Bengal chief minister also urged BJP workers to force Mamata Banerjee ‘to return empty-handed’ after the upcoming Haldia municipality elections.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 26, 2026 04:55 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari dimagi Naxals HaldiaWest Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (File Photo)
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari exhorted workers of the ruling BJP on Monday to rout the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Haldia municipality polls and strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands so that “dimagi Naxals and harmful forces like ‘the cockroaches’ cannot spread” in society.

“The Haldia municipality election is coming up. In this election, workers at all levels in the district must throw themselves into the fray with full force, and the Opposition must be completely wiped out in all 30 seats. Mamata Banerjee must be forced to return empty-handed. We have suffered a great deal of damage in the past, so it is up to you to ensure that they are not given any opportunity to cause further harm in the days ahead,” Adhikari said at the foundation-laying ceremony for a new BJP office in Tamluk.

“Everyone should remain united and be extremely vigilant, so that the ‘dimagi Naxals’, ‘tukde tukde gangs’, ‘Kashmir-mange-azadi’ elements, and harmful forces like ‘the cockroaches’ in society cannot in any way raise their heads and spread,” he added.

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Adhikari, who said 66,000 Durga Puja celebrations were organised across the state this year with the cooperation of the administration and the general public, also recalled the recent stampede at a Puja pandal in North Kolkata.

“In this unfortunate accident at Chorbagan, 19 fellow citizens lost their lives, and 25 were injured. We have made all arrangements to ensure that those 25 injured people recover and return home. I have personally visited the homes of each bereaved family and pledged to stand by them,” he said.

Also Read | Kolkata stampede: SIT reviews probe, focuses on pandal collapse announcement

The chief minister further stated that nearly 13,000 new pujas were granted government approval in an unprecedented manner, without taking anyone to court.

The BJP leader further said the struggle to uphold nationalism, patriotism, Sanatani traditions, and culture would always continue.

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Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

 

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