‘Can’t accept verdict’: Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata over SIR objections

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists was conducted with the consent of all three Election Commissioners, not by a single individual’s decision, said West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Sunday. Displaying a photograph of the three commissioners meeting the previous day, Adhikari said it showed their unity. He also launched a sharp attack on the Opposition while mocking the growing closeness between the CPI(M) and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Adhikari’s remarks came after an Indian Express investigation into the Election Commission revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record—14 times in 10 months—to steps taken by the Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as the SIR unfolded.

Holding up the photograph of the commissioners, Adhikari said: “This picture proves that no single individual took decisions regarding the SIR. The three Election Commissioners took unanimous decisions, which is evident from this.”

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Taking a dig at Banerjee’s Trinamool, Adhikari added, “They have been overwhelmingly defeated in the elections. Their name and identity have been erased. Relying on a single report, they are trying to reject the people’s mandate and raising questions about the SIR. The CPI(M) has joined hands with them as well. The very CPI(M) against which Mamata’s party was formed through struggle; she is now joining hands with that same CPI(M).”

Adhikari noted that Banerjee filed a case in the Supreme Court regarding the SIR in West Bengal. Based on that petition, the apex court exercised its extraordinary powers to entrust judges with resolving factual discrepancies.

Adhikari said: “You went to the Supreme Court. Listening to you, the court assigned the responsibility to judges. Even after that, you lost. Now you are making misleading statements to attack an elected government and spreading false propaganda involving the Election Commission. You are shouting slogans of ‘Aazadi’ in an empty field. You simply cannot accept the public verdict. That is why you are panicked and terrified.”

‘CPI(M) has become TMC’s friend’

Alleging a nexus between the CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress, he cited an Assembly vote on a university-related bill passed a few days ago, where the sole CPI(M) MLA voted alongside Trinamool legislators against the measure.

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“Mamata was ousted from the Congress,” Adhikari stated. “Atalji (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) gave her shelter in 1998. The TMC was founded specifically to end the 34 years of oppression and injustice by the CPI(M). That same CPI(M) has now become their friend.”

Furthermore, Adhikari claimed that because Congress won in Kerala, the party raised no complaints about the SIR process there, alleging that Congress takes different stances in different parts of the country.

Adhikari also referenced Banerjee’s public rally at Court Maidan in Serampore on Saturday, where she demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and criticised the BJP’s last four months in power in West Bengal. Claiming that no more than 500 people attended, Adhikari said, “There were 150 people in the crowd. We had deployed 170 police personnel. There were 200 media personnel.”