Atop a bulldozer, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari destroys 2 lakh illegal cough syrup bottles

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, left, along with Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar operates a road roller to crush contraband drugs during a symbolic destruction drive under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat 2029' campaign, in Balurghat, Dakshin Dinajpur, on Wednesday. (PTI photo)

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday drove a bulldozer over nearly 2 lakh bottles of banned cough syrup in Balurghat, Dakshin Dinajpur district, as part of an anti-drug campaign.

Accompanied by Union Minister of State and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar, Adhikari drove the road roller and crushed the bottles lined up outside the office of the Dakshin Dinajpur’s Superintendent of Police. State Health Minister Shardwat Mukhopadhyay also remained present during the programme.

In his first visit to Balurghat after winning the 2026 state Assembly polls, the CM said the destruction was part of efforts to keep the country’s youth away from drug addiction.