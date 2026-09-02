Atop a bulldozer, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari destroys 2 lakh illegal cough syrup bottles

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, left, along with Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar operates a road roller to crush contraband drugs during a symbolic destruction drive under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat 2029' campaign, in Balurghat, Dakshin Dinajpur, on Wednesday. (PTI photo)
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikarion Wednesday drove a bulldozer over nearly 2 lakh bottles of banned cough syrup in Balurghat, Dakshin Dinajpur district, as part of an anti-drug campaign.
Accompanied by Union Minister of State and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar, Adhikari drove the road roller and crushed the bottles lined up outside the office of the Dakshin Dinajpur’s Superintendent of Police. State Health Minister Shardwat Mukhopadhyay also remained present during the programme.
In his first visit to Balurghat after winning the 2026 state Assembly polls, the CM said the destruction was part of efforts to keep the country’s youth away from drug addiction.
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“My first message through this is that we have to bring the youth out of drug addiction,” he said.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign for creating a “drug-free India” by 2029, Adhikari said the initiative was “extremely relevant and timely”.
Calling upon the youth to stay away from drugs, Adhikari said, “The first message of my programme is, we have to bring the youth out of addiction.”
In the past, illegal liquor bottles have been seen being destroyed using road rollers in Gujarat and Bihar. In July, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma had also destroyed drugs using road rollers in his state.
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The chief minister said that coordination between the BSF and the state police had improved along the Bangladesh border, stating that the seized Phensedyl cough syrup bottles were allegedly meant to be smuggled into the neighbouring country.
Adhikari said, “These drugs have been seized in a joint operation by the BSF and the police in these four months. We symbolically destroyed them. We will make West Bengal drug-free too—that is the message.”
Warning those involved in the banned cough syrup racket, he said, “Those involved in all these businesses will have to spend years in jail.”
After the anti-drug campaign on Wednesday, Suvendu also attended a slew of administrative programmes in Balurghat. The Chief Minister was also scheduled to visit the Balurghat Airport. Adhikari also announced that a medical college would be established in Balurghat.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More