Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
‘Seems like it was made in 30 minutes’: Suvendu Adhikari criticises West Bengal Budget

“It has no provisions for employment generation or to address burning issues like unemployment and infrastructural development,” said Suvendu Adkhikari.

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said the Budget failed to address the aspirations of the people of West Bengal. (File Photo)
The state unit of the BJP Wednesday described the West Bengal Budget for 2023-24 as “empty” which did not address the “burning issues” such as unemployment, infrastructural development and vacant posts in state-run schools.

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said the Budget failed to address the aspirations of the people of West Bengal. “The state Budget is empty. It seems that the Budget was prepared in 30 minutes. It has no provisions for employment generation or to address burning issues like unemployment and infrastructural development,” said Adkhikari.

The BJP MLA further said that there is no mention of industrial development in the Budget. “There is no mention of setting up of heavy industries. There is no mention of reopening of closed factories in the state. There is no word about the Tajpur port and the future of that project. This once again proves that the state government has no big industries to offer to the people,” added Adkhikari.

Adhikari’s jibe came after state finance minister (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya Wednesday tabled the annual Budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the Assembly.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 17:36 IST
