Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Suvendu draws criticism over comment on Vivekananda

Adhikari said, "Swamiji used to go to other states or countries to lean new things. The entire education department of the state is in jail."

TMC MP Shantanu Sen said, "Adhikari is doing politics on the birth anniversary of Swamiji.
Suvendu draws criticism over comment on Vivekananda
Leader of Opposition and BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday claimed Swami Vivekananda would have left West Bengal had he seen the state of education in the state today, drawing a sharp reaction from the Trinamool Congress as well as the Congress.

Adhikari, who along with other party leaders went to Vivekananda’s house in Kolkata to pay tribute to the spiritual guru and mystic on his 161st birth anniversary, said, “Swamiji used to go to other states or countries to lean new things. The entire education department of the state is in jail.”

Also, taking a dig at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s hoardings on the streets, Adhikari said that while Vivekananda’s pictures were small Banerjee looked big in hoardings.

TMC MP Shantanu Sen said, “Adhikari is doing politics on the birth anniversary of Swamiji. The place where he went today was acquired by Mamata Banerjee’s government.” Congress MP Pradeep Bhattacharya said, “One should think at least twice before making any comment about Swamiji.” ENS

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 04:03 IST
