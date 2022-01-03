Suvendu Adhikari blames Bengal govt for surge in Covid infections

West Bengal Assembly’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led state government and held it responsible for the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

In a tweet, Adhikari alleged that the surge in Covid-19 cases after Christmas, New Year’s, and the TMC Foundation Day indicated mismanagement on the part of the government and that it is ultimately the public that has to sacrifice due to the restrictions that follow.

“Nabanna made Covid surge: Christmas celebration? New Year celebration? TMC Foundation Day celebration? @egiye_bangla; as the name suggests always ahead in disaster & public health mismanagement. Ultimately the public is forced to sacrifice livelihood with curbs that follow,” the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Nandigram tweeted on Sunday.

He also shared data of the Covid-19 positivity rate of Kolkata and other metro cities. Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that if the state is struck by a third wave then the state government should be held accountable. “If it happens, then it will be a state government-sponsored third wave.”