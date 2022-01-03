scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Must Read

Suvendu Adhikari blames Bengal govt for surge in Covid infections

In a tweet, Adhikari alleged that the surge in Covid-19 cases after Christmas, New Year's, and the TMC Foundation Day indicated mismanagement on the part of the government and that it is ultimately the public that has to sacrifice due to the restrictions that follow.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
January 3, 2022 2:11:27 am
Suvendu Adhikari, Enforcement Directorate, bengal assembly, Trinamool Congress, CBI, Central Bureau of InvestigationLeader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (File)

West Bengal Assembly’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led state government and held it responsible for the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

In a tweet, Adhikari alleged that the surge in Covid-19 cases after Christmas, New Year’s, and the TMC Foundation Day indicated mismanagement on the part of the government and that it is ultimately the public that has to sacrifice due to the restrictions that follow.

“Nabanna made Covid surge: Christmas celebration? New Year celebration? TMC Foundation Day celebration? @egiye_bangla; as the name suggests always ahead in disaster & public health mismanagement. Ultimately the public is forced to sacrifice livelihood with curbs that follow,” the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Nandigram tweeted on Sunday.

More from Kolkata

He also shared data of the Covid-19 positivity rate of Kolkata and other metro cities. Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that if the state is struck by a third wave then the state government should be held accountable. “If it happens, then it will be a state government-sponsored third wave.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 02: Latest News

Advertisement