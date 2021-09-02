Suvendu Adhikari: BJP will take action against defectors

Opposition leader in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday targeted the ruling party, TMC after two BJP MLAs joined it recently, saying that the saffron party would “set an example in terms of anti-defection law enforcement”.

Sitting beside Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Adhikari said, “Even after winning 213 seats, the Trinamool needs more MLAs. Two MLAs who have no contact with the party have joined. In a corporate office, the cabinet minister waved the flag of another party to a legislator, pointing at the anti-defection law.”

He added, “I will use anti-defection law against them like in the case of Mukul Roy.” He claimed, “[MLA] Tanmoy Ghosh has done this to save the ration business. I have given a similar notice to Biswajit Das.”

“More than 50 MLAs have changed parties in the past 10 years. The Congress did not take action against them. We will do so, as I promised the people of Bengal. The principal is obliged to announce the decision within three months. The party, including the state president, has given me the responsibility to enforce the anti-defection law. We will set a precedent to stop the trend of factionalism without resigning.”

The Opposition leader said, “The two who left were separated from us for four months. The rest are doing party work. I hope no one else will leave the BJP.”