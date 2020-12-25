BJP will win over 200 seats: Suvendu

On Thursday, Adhikari covered a five-km distance in his hometown Contai amid huge fanfare. Party leaders Saumitra Khan and Joy Prakash Majumdar and hundreds of party workers attended the roadshow. (File)

A day after the TMC held a public meeting in East Midnapore’s Kanthi, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari held at a roadshow in the same area and exuded confidence that the saffron party would win over 200 seats in next year’s Assembly polls.

On Wednesday, TMC leaders had called Adhikari, who joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit in on December 19, a “traitor” and said he was given a ticket to contest election for TMC because he was party MP Sisir Adhikari’s son.

On Thursday, Adhikari covered a five-km distance in his hometown Contai amid huge fanfare. Party leaders Saumitra Khan and Joy Prakash Majumdar and hundreds of party workers attended the roadshow.

“Those who are criticising me should look in the mirror first. They had joined the TMC from other parties. I don’t want to talk about them. This time TMC will come second. We will win over 200 seats,” said Adhikari.

The BJP leader added, “The more they attack me, the more they will suffer losses in East and West Midnapore districts. I will address a rally in West Midnapore on Sunday. My home is Bengal. My country is India.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to address a rally at Nandigram- Adhikari’s Assembly seat till he resigned as MLA recently, in January.

During the road show, Adhikari’s followers raised a slogan, “Hare Krishna Hare Hare, BJP ghare ghare”- meaning that the “BJP has entered every home.”

“Sri Chaitanya spread the message of universal love, hence this slogan. We are paying homage to Purushottam Ram and Sri Chaitanya at the same time,” said Adhikari.