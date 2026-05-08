Suvendu Adhikari set to be West Bengal Chief Minister

Putting all speculation to rest, the BJP today chose Suvendu Adhikari for the Chief Minister’s post in West Bengal, where it scored a thumping win in the recently held Assembly polls.

Adhikari was elected the leader of the BJP’s legislature party in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata this afternoon.

Fifty-five-year-old Adhikari served as the Leader of the Opposition in the now-dissolved Assembly. Once a trusted lieutenant of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari switched to the BJP in 2020, months ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls. In 2021, the BJP emerged as the main opposition in Bengal, winning 77 seats in the Assembly. Five years on, it has stormed to power after winning 207 seats in this election.