Suvendu’s 24-hour ultimatum to Bikash to remove ‘vandalism by Hindutvawadis’ remark from post

A day after the attack on the house of former MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya in Kolkata, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the CPI(M) leader to remove or change his social media post blaming “Hindutvawadi miscreants” for the alleged vandalism.

Bhattacharya was booked over his remarks on Friday, while a person was also arrested in connection with Thursday’s incident. The CM said Friday that an alleged Trinamool Congress worker, Bappa Guchhait, son of Sushanta Guchhait, was arrested for allegedly hurling liquor bottles at the CPI(M) leader’s house in south Kolkata at around 5am on Thursday.

The police filed two FIRs against Bhattacharya over the “Hindutvawadi” remark based on a complaint by a right-leaning outfit, news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying. The officer said, “Two FIRs were registered against the senior advocate at the Topsia and Garfa police stations in connection with his remarks.”

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CM’s warning

Talking to reporters at the state secretariat on Friday, Adhikari threatened to take legal action against Bhattacharya if he did not take down his social media post.

Adhikari said, “Respected Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, a senior CPM leader and former mayor, is extremely anti-Hindu… An incident happened at his house… I asked AG Surajit Mitra to speak (to him). The government does not support this (violence). I told the CP to identify the boy… whether Bikash babu files a complaint or not… As a result, that boy was arrested today… He is a Trinamool worker. There are multiple photographs of him with people he is now close to.”

Warning Bhattacharya, the CM added, “In his post, Bikash babu has written about attacks by ‘Hindutvawadi’ supporters. We have taken that very seriously as well… If he does not delete that post within 24 hours of watching my press conference… I am not saying to delete the post; the incident has happened. The words ‘Hindutvawadi’ and ‘Hindu’… then we believe that the trust of Hindus, the largest religious community in India, has been directly hurt. If he corrects the post today, that would be good. We have done our job; we have arrested the attacker… (But) attacking the Hindus of the country that is called Hindustan… what did he mean by calling them ‘Hindutvawadi’?”

The CPI(M) leader is also a senior lawyer. The CM warned, “You will not be able to repeatedly attack Hindus in this manner and do these things by using the dignity of the legal profession in West Bengal.”

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The chief minister informed that he had instructed the Commissioner of Police (CP) to register an FIR against Bhattacharya over the post, and said if he fails to remove or edit it, the Kolkata Police would be asked to get the post removed by the social media platform.

On Thursday, talking about the alleged attack on his house, Bhattacharya had written on social media, “Around 5 am today, ‘Hindutvawadi’ goons attacked my house. They came on a motorcycle, threw a bottle of liquor, broke the window glass, and fled. Our domestic help narrowly escaped injury.”