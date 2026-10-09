Suvendu’s 24-hour ultimatum to Bikash to remove ‘vandalism by Hindutvawadis’ remark from post

A day after the attack on the house of former MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya in Kolkata, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the CPI(M) leader to remove or change his social media post blaming “Hindutvawadi miscreants” for the alleged vandalism.
Bhattacharya was booked over his remarks on Friday, while a person was also arrested in connection with Thursday’s incident. The CM said Friday that an alleged Trinamool Congress worker, Bappa Guchhait, son of Sushanta Guchhait, was arrested for allegedly hurling liquor bottles at the CPI(M) leader’s house in south Kolkata at around 5am on Thursday.
The police filed two FIRs against Bhattacharya over the “Hindutvawadi” remark based on a complaint by a right-leaning outfit, news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying. The officer said, “Two FIRs were registered against the senior advocate at the Topsia and Garfa police stations in connection with his remarks.”
Talking to reporters at the state secretariat on Friday, Adhikari threatened to take legal action against Bhattacharya if he did not take down his social media post.
Adhikari said, “Respected Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, a senior CPM leader and former mayor, is extremely anti-Hindu… An incident happened at his house… I asked AG Surajit Mitra to speak (to him). The government does not support this (violence). I told the CP to identify the boy… whether Bikash babu files a complaint or not… As a result, that boy was arrested today… He is a Trinamool worker. There are multiple photographs of him with people he is now close to.”
Warning Bhattacharya, the CM added, “In his post, Bikash babu has written about attacks by ‘Hindutvawadi’ supporters. We have taken that very seriously as well… If he does not delete that post within 24 hours of watching my press conference… I am not saying to delete the post; the incident has happened. The words ‘Hindutvawadi’ and ‘Hindu’… then we believe that the trust of Hindus, the largest religious community in India, has been directly hurt. If he corrects the post today, that would be good. We have done our job; we have arrested the attacker… (But) attacking the Hindus of the country that is called Hindustan… what did he mean by calling them ‘Hindutvawadi’?”
The CPI(M) leader is also a senior lawyer. The CM warned, “You will not be able to repeatedly attack Hindus in this manner and do these things by using the dignity of the legal profession in West Bengal.”
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The chief minister informed that he had instructed the Commissioner of Police (CP) to register an FIR against Bhattacharya over the post, and said if he fails to remove or edit it, the Kolkata Police would be asked to get the post removed by the social media platform.
On Thursday, talking about the alleged attack on his house, Bhattacharya had written on social media, “Around 5 am today, ‘Hindutvawadi’ goons attacked my house. They came on a motorcycle, threw a bottle of liquor, broke the window glass, and fled. Our domestic help narrowly escaped injury.”
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More