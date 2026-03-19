‘BJP will win in Bhabanipur by more than 25,000 votes’: Suvendu Adhikari sets stage for ‘rematch’ with Mamata Banerjee

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari kicked off his West Bengal Assembly election campaign in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency Thursday. Arriving from Delhi early in the morning, the BJP leader chose Ward 70 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to begin his outreach ahead of another high-voltage contest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On the streets of Chakberia Road, ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters painted walls with slogans for “Bengal’s daughter”, Mamata Banerjee. On the other hand, BJP workers put up their posters all over the area.

The BJP’s reception for Adhikari was festive, with traditional drummers, garlands, and sweets. While BJP workers chanted “Jai Shri Ram”, nearby TMC supporters countered with “Joy Bangla”. A large police presence served as a human barrier to prevent any clashes between the two factions.