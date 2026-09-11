Ambani meet, Adani visit: Suvendu Adhikari steps up Bengal investment push

While speaking at an event to inaugurate a garment outlet of Agrawal Group in Kolkata, the Bengal chief minister attacked the Trinamool Congress, saying the state’s pro-industry image had been damaged during the previous regime.
“The state’s reputation was tarnished because of syndicate and cut money. We are building an industry-friendly environment,” he added.
From hospital to DRDO project
Adhikari also indicated that the Bengal government is planning a major investment push across sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, and defence among others.
He said he also met Karan Adani, the managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, and that the group is planning a nearly 2,000-bed state-of-the-art hospital in New Town-Rajarhat,
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Adhikari said the government will allot land to 33 companies before Durga Puja, while four projects are underway at Garden Reach Shipbuilders. “Land has already been identified for two factories in North Bengal and South Bengal for the production of Amul ice cream.”
He also said a project by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be set up at Junput in the coastal area of East Midnapore.
“DRDO wrote a letter to the state government in 2024, but the government did not answer. I already approved that project, and they are setting it up at Junput.”
According to sources, Japanese multinational company Mitsubishi has expressed interest in setting up a semiconductor factory in Bengal, which could strengthen the state’s industrial infrastructure and create employment.
‘Not merely for photos’
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According to Adhikari, Agarwal Group will increase its branches from 110 to 250 within the next few days and invest Rs 5,000 crore in the state over the next three years. “This will create more employment opportunities.”
Congratulating the Group for getting its name into the Guinness Book of World Records, he said, “They are now a notable name in our fashion world. Before Durga Puja, they have inaugurated the world’s largest wardrobe in this state today. It is a wonderful moment.”
“The Agarwal Group has bought 100 acres of land in Purulia. The company plans to buy 1,000 acres of land to set up a solar plant. I myself will attend the foundation-laying ceremony. And we will not be there merely for photo opportunities.”
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More