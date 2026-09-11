Ambani meet, Adani visit: Suvendu Adhikari steps up Bengal investment push

The Bengal chief minister said his government is building "an industry-friendly environment". (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is stepping up efforts to attract big-ticket investments, with plans to meet Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani set to visit the state later this month.

Adhikari announced the plans in Kolkata Friday, saying his government had created a more industry-friendly environment in the state within four months of taking office.

He said he will go to Mumbai and meet Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant after the Ganesh festival. “Adani Group chief Gautam Adani will visit the state on September 24,” he added.

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While speaking at an event to inaugurate a garment outlet of Agrawal Group in Kolkata, the Bengal chief minister attacked the Trinamool Congress, saying the state’s pro-industry image had been damaged during the previous regime.