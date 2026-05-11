Suvendu Adhikari’s first Cabinet meeting fast-tracks BSF land transfer in Bengal, raises age limit for jobs

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari with his Cabinet colleagues in Kolkata on Monday. Express photo by Partha Paul.

The newly formed BJP government in West Bengal held its first Cabinet meeting at the state secretariat in Kolkata Monday, announcing a series of decisions ranging from national security to administrative reforms. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, flanked by senior Cabinet colleagues, stated that the new administration is committed to “susashan” (good governance) and “suraksha” (security).

In a move described as “crucial for national security,” the state government has decided to hand over all pending land required for border fencing to the Border Security Force (BSF) within 45 days.

The issue of land acquisition for the India-Bangladesh border had been a major flashpoint during the Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had frequently accused the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime under Mamata Banerjee of blocking these transfers.