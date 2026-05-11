Suvendu Adhikari’s first Cabinet meeting fast-tracks BSF land transfer in Bengal, raises age limit for jobs

The newly formed BJP government in West Bengal held its first Cabinet meeting at the state secretariat in Kolkata Monday, announcing a series of decisions ranging from national security to administrative reforms. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, flanked by senior Cabinet colleagues, stated that the new administration is committed to “susashan” (good governance) and “suraksha” (security).
In a move described as “crucial for national security,” the state government has decided to hand over all pending land required for border fencing to the Border Security Force (BSF) within 45 days.
The issue of land acquisition for the India-Bangladesh border had been a major flashpoint during the Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had frequently accused the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime under Mamata Banerjee of blocking these transfers.
“The previous government stalled these projects to protect illegal infiltrators. We have removed those roadblocks,” Adhikari told the media.
Employment boost
He also said that to boost employment opportunities for the state’s educated youth, the Cabinet officially increased the upper age limit for government job applications by five years. This reform fulfils a key electoral promise made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the campaign.
The Cabinet also officially moved to integrate West Bengal with several flagship central schemes that had previously been stalled. The state officially joined the Ayushman Bharat health assurance scheme, and the health secretary has been directed to finalise the agreement with the Centre immediately.
Adhikari said that schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, and PM Krishak Bima Yojana will now be fully implemented in the state.
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He also said that the state will now fully align with the primary criminal code, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Also, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the state will now participate in central government training programs.
Census and transparency
CM Adhikari displayed a letter dated June 16, 2025, alleging that the Banerjee-led government had ignored central circulars regarding the Census for 11 months. “The previous government betrayed the Constitution by blocking the Census in Bengal,” he alleged.
Regarding existing state welfare schemes, Adhikari assured citizens that they would continue, but with stricter oversight. “All social programs, whether started 10 or 30 years ago, will continue. However, they will function with transparency. No deceased person, illegal infiltrator, or non-citizen will be allowed to avail benefits meant for Indian citizens.”
The meeting began with a tribute to 321 BJP workers who were killed in political violence over the last few years. Adhikari assured their families that the government stands firmly with them and promised “strict action” against those involved in political killings.
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Key leaders present at the meeting included Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Khudiram Tudu, and Nishith Pramanik.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More