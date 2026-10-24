In Sunderbans, West Bengal CM Suvendu flags drug smuggling, illegal infiltration

Claiming that narcotics are being smuggled into India from neighbouring Bangladesh through riverine routes, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said his government was working towards eliminating drug smuggling in the state.

Speaking at an event in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district’s deltaic Sunderbans area, the chief minister said, “I will speak of nesha mukti (drug-deaddiction). Bangladesh is just by the side. Ganja and heroin are coming through riverine routes from Bangladesh. You all have to keep an eye on that. We will have to stop that. You will have to stay unified.”

He also flagged alleged illegal infiltration, claiming the area’s demography has changed. “Earlier, this area was the land of Pramaniks and Sardars. But demography here has changed. I will change it back. Keep an eye on illegal infiltration,” Adhikari added.