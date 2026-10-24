In Sunderbans, West Bengal CM Suvendu flags drug smuggling, illegal infiltration

Promises to carve out Kakdwip district, elevate Gangasagar Mela to global level

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
4 min readKolkataOct 24, 2026 10:13 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari attends a special public service delivery programme at Kakdwip Stadium in South 24 Parganas district on SaturdayWest Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari attends a special public service delivery programme at Kakdwip Stadium in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
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Claiming that narcotics are being smuggled into India from neighbouring Bangladesh through riverine routes, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said his government was working towards eliminating drug smuggling in the state.

Speaking at an event in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district’s deltaic Sunderbans area, the chief minister said, “I will speak of nesha mukti (drug-deaddiction). Bangladesh is just by the side. Ganja and heroin are coming through riverine routes from Bangladesh. You all have to keep an eye on that. We will have to stop that. You will have to stay unified.”

He also flagged alleged illegal infiltration, claiming the area’s demography has changed. “Earlier, this area was the land of Pramaniks and Sardars. But demography here has changed. I will change it back. Keep an eye on illegal infiltration,” Adhikari added.

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He also promised to carve out Kakdwip as a separate district. “South 24 Parganas is a big district. Soon, Kakdwip will become a separate district, and we will make Suderbans a model area where all the islands will be linked,” the chief minister added.

Accusing the previous TMC government of misleading people about the proposed bridge over the Muriganga river, the chief minister said, “The previous government lied. There was no land acquisition. There was no detailed project report. I promise by 2029, we will construct the bridge. I will come for inauguration.”

“You know what the previous government did. The Sundarbans was neglected,” he said and slammed the previous dispensation over corruption charges.

He claimed that works worth only about Rs 200 crore were carried out in the 2025-26 financial year against an allocation of Rs 600 crore, and that 80 per cent of the fund was “siphoned off”.

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Adhikari said those who looted Awas Yojana funds and relief materials after the Amphan cyclone and committed atrocities after the 2021 Assembly elections would not be spared.

Adhikari asserted that his government has made a special allocation of Rs 1,200 crore in the budget to serve around 1.24 lakh people in the region. “Tenders have been floated for 553 works in the first phase. Work on all these projects will commence soon,” he said, adding that 2,649 projects will be taken up in the second phase.

Adhikari said 1,169 road projects worth Rs 1,406.34 crore have been planned, along with drainage works and the construction of 110 culverts.

He said the government would build five concrete jetties and a RoRo-cum-LCT jetty to improve connectivity to remote islands in the Sundarbans region.

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Adhikari said Rs 100 crore has also been earmarked for electric-powered boats to reduce the carbon footprint of tourism in the region.

Asserting to elevate the Gangasagar Mela to an “international standard”, Adhikari said he would visit Sagar Island after December 10 to oversee the progress of work for annual religious fair.

On the social sector, he said Rs 17 crore has been set aside for fisheries, and 1,931 people are being trained in crab fattening. In agriculture, 13,877 farmers will get battery-operated sprayers to raise farm productivity, he said.

He also announced that people in the state will soon get houses under the PM Awas Yojana and benefits of other Central schemes.

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Adhikari said that while he was in Opposition, he was shown black flags and faced stone-pelting when he visited the area. “But today some of those people welcomed me and said they were waiting for me,” Adhikari said.
With PTI inputs

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

 

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