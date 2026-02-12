Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir holds 22 km ‘Babri Yatra’ day after mosque replica construction begins

Pointing out that the final voters’ list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is due to be published on February 28, Kabir alleged that while most names deleted have been those of Hindus, Muslims were being singled out and harassed through repeated hearings. (File Photo)

A day after suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir commenced construction of a Babri Masjid replica at Beldanga in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, the Janata Unayan Party chairman on Thursday led a rally from Palashi to the site of the proposed mosque.

Initially, Kabir’s ‘Babri Yatra’ was to begin from Palashi in Nadia district and travel 265 kilometres to Itahar in North Dinajpur district, with 100 vehicles carrying six people each. The yatra, however, was cancelled due to the ongoing state board higher secondary or Class 12 examinations.

Kabir had said that the Malda police had asked him to postpone the rally. Instead, he led a smaller one on Thursday, covering 22 km from Palashi Monument to Beldanga. The rally began with a bike procession up to Rejinagar, followed by a foot march to Beldanga. A local police official said that Kabir did not have police permission for the rally.