Suspected Pakistani ISI operative arrested at Bengal border while attempting to flee

Pakistani ISI suspect Rana Raut was arrested by the West Bengal STF near the Bangladesh border while allegedly attempting to flee to Bangladesh (File photo for representative use).

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested a suspected Pakistani national along the India-Bangladesh border in Bongaon early Wednesday morning. Rana Raut was allegedly living in India under the assumed name Wahab Alam using forged identification documents.

Investigators suspect Raut of having long-standing links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and of being involved in espionage and terror-related activities. According to STF sources, Raut is originally a resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan. He allegedly entered India via Nepal in 2012 before settling in West Bengal.

During the search operation, officers seized sensitive materials, including photographs of railway stations, train movements, and tracks across the country, as well as documents related to the Indian Army. Investigators found that Raut had transmitted these images to multiple phone numbers. The STF is currently tracking those contacts to ascertain their identities and determine whether financial transactions were made in exchange for the intelligence.