Suspected Jaish operative held in Bengal planned to target Suvendu, sabotage Jantar Mantar protest: STF

The alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed operative arrested by the West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force had planned to target Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and carry out sabotage at the recent students’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar by wearing a police uniform, the STF said Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Hamim Mondal, was arrested on Thursday night from a gym in Purba Bardhaman district, where he used to reside. On Friday, Mondal was produced before Bardhaman court, which remanded him to 14-day police custody. Thereafter, he was brought to Kolkata for interrogation.

The police had earlier revealed that Mondal was allegedly tracking CM Suvendu Adhikari.