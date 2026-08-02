Suspected Jaish operative held in Bengal planned to target Suvendu, sabotage Jantar Mantar protest: STF

Woman accomplice of suspected Jaish member held in Jharkhand, Bengal cops flag ‘honey trap’

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
3 min readKolkataAug 2, 2026 06:09 AM IST
Suspected Jaish operative held in Bengal, Suspected Jaish operative held in Bengal planned to target Suvendu, Jantar Mantar protest, Suvendu Adhikari, Indian express news, current affairsAccused Mohammed Hamim Mondal’s ‘accomplice’ Arpita Sarkar was arrested from Jharkhand on Saturday. Express
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The alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed operative arrested by the West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force had planned to target Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and carry out sabotage at the recent students’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar by wearing a police uniform, the STF said Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Hamim Mondal, was arrested on Thursday night from a gym in Purba Bardhaman district, where he used to reside. On Friday, Mondal was produced before Bardhaman court, which remanded him to 14-day police custody. Thereafter, he was brought to Kolkata for interrogation.

The police had earlier revealed that Mondal was allegedly tracking CM Suvendu Adhikari.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata on Saturday, IG (Special Task Force) Gaurav Sharma claimed that Mondal also planned on sabotaging the Cockroach Janta Party-led students’ protest in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

“He was also given the task to procure a police uniform and visit Jantar Mantar for sabotage activities and creating disturbances,” said Sharma.

The STF said that apart from allegedly planning to target CM Adhikari, the accused was also tracking various other politicians.

“Hamim communicated with encrypted code (via WhatsApp and other apps). They (his handlers) gave him the task to track and gather information on the movement of the chief minister (Adhikari) as well as some other ministers and politicians. There was a plan to target the CM,” claimed Sharma.

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The STF claimed that Mondal got in touch with Pakistan-based handlers through social media and communicated with them, who indoctrinated the accused.

Accomplice held, cops flag ‘honey-trap’

The STF on Saturday also arrested an alleged woman accomplice of the suspected Jaish operative Hamim Mondal. According to police sources, the woman, identified as Arpita Sarkar, was arrested in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj and brought to Bardhaman in West Bengal. Later in the day, she was produced before the Bardhaman court, which remanded her to 14-day police custody.

“After going through communications made by Hamim to others, we identified the woman. According to the police, while Mondal was allegedly engaged in collecting information on Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and some other ministers, Sarkar allegedly used to honey-trap individuals for information.

Both Mondal and Sarkar communicated through a special app”, the police said.

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Asked about Mondal’s arrest, CM Adhikari had said on Friday, “It’s a sensitive issue. STF and senior police officers are handling the case. He may have international connections; the police are investigating.”

The sources said that before moving to Bardhaman, Mondal had been staying at a rented flat in Kolkata’s New Town, and before that in the Pilkhana area of Howrah.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he had been tracking the movements of CM Adhikari and the routes his convoy took.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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