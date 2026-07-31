Suspected Jaish member arrested in Bengal, cops say he was tracking CM Adhikari

A suspected member of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has been arrested in West Bengal’s Bardhaman, police sources have claimed. The sources have said material recovered from Hamid Mondal’s phone suggests that he was collecting information about Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Officers of Bengal police’s Special Task Force arrested Mondal from a rented accommodation in a housing complex in Bardhaman, about 100 km from Kolkata, late on Thursday.

Police sources say Mondal is suspected to be associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed and was in touch with a Pak-based handler. Originally from Howrah, Mondal had been living in Bardhaman for the past two months and working in a garment factory, they said. The STF and Bardhaman police are questioning Mondal, the sources said.