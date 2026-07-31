Suspected Jaish member arrested in Bengal, cops say he was tracking CM Adhikari

Officers of Bengal police’s Special Task Force arrested Hamid Mondal from a housing complex in Bardhaman

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataJul 31, 2026 04:29 PM IST
suvendu adhikari, west bengal, west bengal news,Police sources say the arrested man was tracking CM Adhikari's movements
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A suspected member of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has been arrested in West Bengal’s Bardhaman, police sources have claimed. The sources have said material recovered from Hamid Mondal’s phone suggests that he was collecting information about Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Officers of Bengal police’s Special Task Force arrested Mondal from a rented accommodation in a housing complex in Bardhaman, about 100 km from Kolkata, late on Thursday.

Police sources say Mondal is suspected to be associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed and was in touch with a Pak-based handler. Originally from Howrah, Mondal had been living in Bardhaman for the past two months and working in a garment factory, they said. The STF and Bardhaman police are questioning Mondal, the sources said.

Asked about the arrest, Chief Minister Adhikari said, “It’s a sensitive issue. STF and senior police officers are handling the case. He may have international connections; police are investigating. The STF will hold a press conference tomorrow (Saturday).”

According to police sources, Mondal was arrested in an STF raid at an upscale housing complex in Bardhaman. The sources said that the investigators have found that before moving to Bardhaman, Mondal had been staying in a rented flat at Kolkata’s New Town.

Preliminary information suggests that he had been tracking the movements of Chief Minister Adhikari and the routes his convoy took. An analysis of his phone and digital records has revealed he was in touch with Pak-based handlers, police sources claimed. According to a source, the investigators are probing whether Mondal is an Indian citizen. Owners of the houses Mondal lived in are being questioned to find out if they got a police verification done before renting out their premises, police sources said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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